Georgia vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Georgia against Bulgaria, with action starting from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena at 12:00 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
Georgia and Bulgaria Stats

Georgia Players to Watch

Bulgaria Players to Watch

Georgia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Gibraltar

June 2

W 4-0

Home

Bulgaria

June 5

W 5-2

Away

North Macedonia

June 9

W 3-0

Away

Bulgaria

June 12

-

Home

North Macedonia

September 23

-

Home

Gibraltar

September 26

-

Away

Bulgaria Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

North Macedonia

June 2

D 1-1

Home

Georgia

June 5

L 5-2

Home

Gibraltar

June 9

D 1-1

Away

Georgia

June 12

-

Away

Gibraltar

September 23

-

Home

North Macedonia

September 26

-

Away

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Georgia vs. Bulgaria

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
