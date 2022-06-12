Georgia vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Georgia against Bulgaria, with action starting from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena at 12:00 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria

Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia and Bulgaria Stats

Georgia Players to Watch

Bulgaria Players to Watch

Georgia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Gibraltar June 2 W 4-0 Home Bulgaria June 5 W 5-2 Away North Macedonia June 9 W 3-0 Away Bulgaria June 12 - Home North Macedonia September 23 - Home Gibraltar September 26 - Away

Bulgaria Schedule