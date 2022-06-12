Georgia vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Georgia against Bulgaria, with action starting from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena at 12:00 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Bulgaria
- Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
Georgia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Gibraltar
June 2
W 4-0
Home
Bulgaria
June 5
W 5-2
Away
North Macedonia
June 9
W 3-0
Away
Bulgaria
June 12
-
Home
North Macedonia
September 23
-
Home
Gibraltar
September 26
-
Away
Bulgaria Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
North Macedonia
June 2
D 1-1
Home
Georgia
June 5
L 5-2
Home
Gibraltar
June 9
D 1-1
Away
Georgia
June 12
-
Away
Gibraltar
September 23
-
Home
North Macedonia
September 26
-
Away
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Georgia vs. Bulgaria
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
