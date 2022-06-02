Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday, Georgia and Gibraltar will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gibraltar

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia and Gibraltar Stats

  • Georgia was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (six goals overall, 0.8 per game), and Gibraltar conceded 43 overall (4.3 per game).
  • Offensively, Gibraltar was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (four goals, 0.4 per match). Defensively, Georgia was 27th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (12 goals conceded, 1.5 per match).
  • Georgia was outscored 12-6 in qualifying matches.
  • Gibraltar was 54th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -39.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tallied four goals for Georgia in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for six games).
  • In four World Cup qualifiers, Otar Kiteishvili failed to score a goal but did have one assist.
  • In three World Cup qualifiers, Tornike Okriashvili had one goal.
  • In five World Cup qualifiers, Zurab Davitashvili had one goal.

Gibraltar Players to Watch

  • The most recent World Cup qualifying cycle saw Tjay De Barr deliver one goal and one assist in seven matches for Gibraltar.
  • Reece Styche scored two goals with zero assists in 10 World Cup qualifying matches for Gibraltar.
  • In the World Cup qualifiers, Liam Walker played seven matches for Gibraltar, putting up one goal with zero assists.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Graeme Torrilla tallied one assist for Gibraltar in eight matches.

Georgia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Gibraltar

June 2

-

Home

Bulgaria

June 5

-

Away

North Macedonia

June 9

-

Away

Bulgaria

June 12

-

Home

Gibraltar Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Georgia

June 2

-

Away

North Macedonia

June 5

-

Home

Bulgaria

June 9

-

Home

North Macedonia

June 12

-

Away

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Georgia vs. Gibraltar

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
