Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Thursday, Georgia and Gibraltar will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Georgia and Gibraltar Stats
- Georgia was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (six goals overall, 0.8 per game), and Gibraltar conceded 43 overall (4.3 per game).
- Offensively, Gibraltar was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (four goals, 0.4 per match). Defensively, Georgia was 27th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (12 goals conceded, 1.5 per match).
- Georgia was outscored 12-6 in qualifying matches.
- Gibraltar was 54th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -39.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tallied four goals for Georgia in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for six games).
- In four World Cup qualifiers, Otar Kiteishvili failed to score a goal but did have one assist.
- In three World Cup qualifiers, Tornike Okriashvili had one goal.
- In five World Cup qualifiers, Zurab Davitashvili had one goal.
Gibraltar Players to Watch
- The most recent World Cup qualifying cycle saw Tjay De Barr deliver one goal and one assist in seven matches for Gibraltar.
- Reece Styche scored two goals with zero assists in 10 World Cup qualifying matches for Gibraltar.
- In the World Cup qualifiers, Liam Walker played seven matches for Gibraltar, putting up one goal with zero assists.
- In World Cup qualifiers, Graeme Torrilla tallied one assist for Gibraltar in eight matches.
Georgia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Gibraltar
June 2
-
Home
Bulgaria
June 5
-
Away
North Macedonia
June 9
-
Away
Bulgaria
June 12
-
Home
Gibraltar Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Georgia
June 2
-
Away
North Macedonia
June 5
-
Home
Bulgaria
June 9
-
Home
North Macedonia
June 12
-
Away
