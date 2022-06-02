Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

On Thursday, Georgia and Gibraltar will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gibraltar

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Georgia and Gibraltar Stats

Georgia was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (six goals overall, 0.8 per game), and Gibraltar conceded 43 overall (4.3 per game).

Offensively, Gibraltar was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (four goals, 0.4 per match). Defensively, Georgia was 27th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (12 goals conceded, 1.5 per match).

Georgia was outscored 12-6 in qualifying matches.

Gibraltar was 54th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -39.

Georgia Players to Watch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tallied four goals for Georgia in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for six games).

In four World Cup qualifiers, Otar Kiteishvili failed to score a goal but did have one assist.

In three World Cup qualifiers, Tornike Okriashvili had one goal.

In five World Cup qualifiers, Zurab Davitashvili had one goal.

Gibraltar Players to Watch

The most recent World Cup qualifying cycle saw Tjay De Barr deliver one goal and one assist in seven matches for Gibraltar.

Reece Styche scored two goals with zero assists in 10 World Cup qualifying matches for Gibraltar.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Liam Walker played seven matches for Gibraltar, putting up one goal with zero assists.

In World Cup qualifiers, Graeme Torrilla tallied one assist for Gibraltar in eight matches.

Georgia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Gibraltar June 2 - Home Bulgaria June 5 - Away North Macedonia June 9 - Away Bulgaria June 12 - Home

Gibraltar Schedule