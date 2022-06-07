Germany vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

Germany will host England in the UEFA Nations League at Allianz Arena on Tuesday, June 7. The two squads will square off at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Germany vs. England

Germany and England Stats

Germany is 27th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (one overall, 1.0 per game), and England is 12th in goals conceded (one overall, 1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Germany scored 36 goals (3.6 per game) and England conceded three goals (0.3 per game).

England has not scored a goal yet in this tournament. Germany has conceded one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, England scored 39 goals (3.9 per game) and Germany conceded four goals (0.4 per game).

With 1 goal scored and the same amount conceded, Germany is 24th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. (It was +32 in World Cup qualifying.)

England's goal difference (-1) ranks 33rd in the UEFA Nations League (and it was +36 during the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle).

Germany Players to Watch

Leon Goretzka had one goal and six assists for Germany in World Cup qualifying.

In 20 matches for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) this past season, Goretzka had three goals and three assists.

In World Cup qualifying, Marco Reus had two goals and four assists.

With Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season, Reus had nine goals and 11 assists (in 29 games).

Germany's Timo Werner has one assist in the current competition, and had five goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In 28 matches for Chelsea FC (Premier League) last season, Werner had four goals and one assist.

Serge Gnabry had five goals and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Gnabry had 14 goals and five assists in 34 games for Bayern Munich last season in the Bundesliga.

England Players to Watch

Harry Kane racked up 12 goals and two assists for England in World Cup qualifiers.

Kane aided Tottenham Hotspur's offense by scoring 17 goals and 10 assists in 37 Premier League games.

In World Cup qualifiers, Raheem Sterling posted two goals with two assists.

Sterling was a notable part of Manchester City's offense in 37 Premier League matches, collecting 13 goals and five assists.

During the World Cup qualifying cycle, Phil Foden picked up four assists for England.

As part of Manchester City's scoring attack, Foden collected nine goals and five assists in 33 Premier League matches.

In the most recent qualification campaign for the World Cup, Jesse Lingard picked up two goals and two assists.

Lingard, who hit the pitch for 32 matches for Manchester United (Premier League), piled up two goals with no assists.

Germany Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Italy June 4 D 1-1 Away England June 7 - Home Hungary June 11 - Away Italy June 14 - Home Hungary September 23 - Home

England Schedule