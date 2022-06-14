Germany vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Germany and Italy will meet at Borussia-Park on Tuesday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 14 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Germany vs. Italy

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stadium: Borussia-Park

Germany and Italy Stats

Offensively, Germany is 27th in the UEFA Nations League (three goals, 1.0 per match). And defensively, Italy is fifth (two goals conceded, 0.7 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Germany scored 36 goals (3.6 per game) and Italy conceded three goals (0.3 per game).

Italy has scored three goals in three matches in this tournament (27th in UEFA Nations League), and Germany has allowed three goals in three matches (16th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Italy scored 13 goals (1.4 per game) and Germany gave up four goals (0.4 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Germany is 23rd in the UEFA Nations League at even (and was +32 during its World Cup qualification cycle).

In terms of goal differential, Italy is 17th in the UEFA Nations League at +1 (and was +10 in World Cup qualifying).

Germany Players to Watch

Germany's Jonas Hofmann has two goals (zero assists) in this tournament, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Hofmann had 12 goals and five assists in 26 games for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this past season.

Germany's Leon Goretzka had one goal and six assists in World Cup qualifying.

In the Bundesliga last season, Goretzka had three goals and three assists (in 20 games) for Bayern Munich.

In World Cup qualifying, Leroy Sane had four goals and two assists.

In 32 matches for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) last season, Sane had seven goals and eight assists.

Germany's Marco Reus had two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

With his club (Borussia Dortmund, in the Bundesliga), Reus had nine goals and 11 assists in 29 matches last season.

Timo Werner has one assist in this competition, and had five goals and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

In the Premier League last season, Werner had four goals and one assist (in 28 games) for Chelsea FC.

Italy Players to Watch

Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini has two goals in this tournament. He does not have an assist.

Pellegrini had nine goals and added seven assists in 29 matches for AS Roma.

Ciro Immobile recorded two goals and one assist for Italy in World Cup qualifiers.

With 27 goals and three assists in 31 matches for Lazio (Serie A), Immobile was a key piece of the team's offense.

Lorenzo Insigne dished out three assists in World Cup qualifiers.

With 11 goals and nine assists in 33 Serie A games, Insigne was a key piece of SSC Napoli's offense.

Italy's Moise Kean registered two goals during the World Cup qualifying.

As part of Juventus' offense, Kean registered five goals and two assists in 32 Serie A matches.

In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Giovanni Di Lorenzo notched two goals.

SSC Napoli's offensive attack was aided by Di Lorenzo, who totaled one goal with five assists in 34 Serie A games.

Germany Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Italy June 4 D 1-1 Away England June 7 D 1-1 Home Hungary June 11 D 1-1 Away Italy June 14 - Home Hungary September 23 - Home England September 26 - Away

Italy Schedule