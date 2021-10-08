    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Germany vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A place at the 2022 World Cup looks all but assured for Germany if it can beat Romania to go seven points clear in qualifying Group J.
    Author:

    Germany has won three games in a row for the first time in almost two years as it gets back on the 2022 World Cup qualifying trail at home to Romania on Friday.

    Die Mannschaft sits four points clear at the Group J summit and can extend that cushion if it repeat the 1-0 result it secured in its visit to Bucharest back in March.

    How to Watch Germany vs. Romania:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    You can stream the Germany vs. Romania match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Serge Gnabry came up with the sole finish in a tougher-than-expected tussle against Mirel Rădoi’s men, which preceded a shock German defeat to North Macedonia three days later.

    Hansi Flick’s side has won five and lost two of its nine matches since then, riding a streak of three straight victories and hoping to make it four on the bounce for the first time since 2017.

    Romania sit third in Group J and five points off the leaders ahead of Matchday 7, with the second spot all but clinched if it manage one of the biggest upsets in its history in Hamburg.

    While the hosts have a squad bolstered by the best talents of the Bundesliga, Premier League and further afield, Cagliari midfielder Răzvan Marin has faith in his side visiting the Volksparkstadion:

    Romania boasts a three-match unbeaten run of its own ahead of Friday, and like Germany, it too has kept clean sheets in each of those, drawing 0-0 in North Macedonia last time out.

    Rădoi has made the Tricolours defensively astute in almost two years as the first-team manager, but his attack is far from as reliable and could do with a splash of inspiration.

    Veteran striker Claudiu Keșerü is the current squad’s top scorer with 13 goals in his 46 caps, but the 34-year-old has been out of the team of late and failed to score in his last eight appearances.

    Flick’s leaders will move seven points clear in the group if Iceland manages to beat Armenia, while North Macedonia could climb above Rădoi's side with a win in Liechtenstein. 

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Germany vs. Romania

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
