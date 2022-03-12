How to Watch Getafe CF vs. Valencia CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Getafe CF will host Valencia CF in LaLiga at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday, March 12. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on . Getafe currently has 27 points, and is 15th in the league table. Valencia has 36 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Getafe vs. Valencia
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Getafe and Valencia Stats
- Getafe has scored 26 goals in 27 matches (16th in LaLiga), and Valencia has conceded 43 in 27 (16th in league).
- Valencia is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in LaLiga), and Getafe is giving up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Getafe is 13th in the league, at -6.
- Valencia's goal differential is -2, which ranks 10th in the league.
Getafe Key Players
- Getafe is led by Enes Unal, who has 13 goals in 26 games (second in league).
- Sandro Ramirez is Getafe's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 21 shots, 1.1 per game) in 19 league appearances.
- Mauro Arambarri is Getafe's leader in assists, with five in 22 games (10th in league).
Valencia Key Players
Getafe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Cadiz CF
D 1-1
Away
2/26/2022
Deportivo Alaves
D 2-2
Home
3/5/2022
Espanyol
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
Valencia
-
Home
3/18/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Away
4/3/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
4/10/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
Valencia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Barcelona
L 4-1
Home
2/26/2022
Mallorca
W 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Granada
W 3-1
Home
3/12/2022
Getafe
-
Away
3/19/2022
Elche CF
-
Away
4/3/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Home
4/10/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Away
