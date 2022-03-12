Getafe CF will host Valencia CF in LaLiga at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday, March 12. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on . Getafe currently has 27 points, and is 15th in the league table. Valencia has 36 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Getafe vs. Valencia

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Getafe and Valencia Stats

Getafe has scored 26 goals in 27 matches (16th in LaLiga), and Valencia has conceded 43 in 27 (16th in league).

Valencia is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in LaLiga), and Getafe is giving up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Getafe is 13th in the league, at -6.

Valencia's goal differential is -2, which ranks 10th in the league.

Getafe Key Players

Getafe is led by Enes Unal, who has 13 goals in 26 games (second in league).

Sandro Ramirez is Getafe's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 21 shots, 1.1 per game) in 19 league appearances.

Mauro Arambarri is Getafe's leader in assists, with five in 22 games (10th in league).

Valencia Key Players

Getafe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Cadiz CF D 1-1 Away 2/26/2022 Deportivo Alaves D 2-2 Home 3/5/2022 Espanyol L 2-0 Away 3/12/2022 Valencia - Home 3/18/2022 Athletic Bilbao - Away 4/3/2022 Mallorca - Home 4/10/2022 Real Madrid - Away

Valencia Schedule