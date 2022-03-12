Skip to main content

How to Watch Getafe CF vs. Valencia CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Getafe CF will host Valencia CF in LaLiga at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday, March 12. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on . Getafe currently has 27 points, and is 15th in the league table. Valencia has 36 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Getafe vs. Valencia

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Getafe and Valencia Stats

  • Getafe has scored 26 goals in 27 matches (16th in LaLiga), and Valencia has conceded 43 in 27 (16th in league).
  • Valencia is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in LaLiga), and Getafe is giving up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Getafe is 13th in the league, at -6.
  • Valencia's goal differential is -2, which ranks 10th in the league.

Getafe Key Players

  • Getafe is led by Enes Unal, who has 13 goals in 26 games (second in league).
  • Sandro Ramirez is Getafe's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 21 shots, 1.1 per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • Mauro Arambarri is Getafe's leader in assists, with five in 22 games (10th in league).

Valencia Key Players

Getafe Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Cadiz CF

D 1-1

Away

2/26/2022

Deportivo Alaves

D 2-2

Home

3/5/2022

Espanyol

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

Valencia

-

Home

3/18/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Away

4/3/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

4/10/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

Valencia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Barcelona

L 4-1

Home

2/26/2022

Mallorca

W 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Granada

W 3-1

Home

3/12/2022

Getafe

-

Away

3/19/2022

Elche CF

-

Away

4/3/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Home

4/10/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
