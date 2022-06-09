Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Gibraltar against Bulgaria, with action beginning from Victoria Stadium at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Victoria Stadium

Gibraltar and Bulgaria Stats

Gibraltar has not scored yet in this tournament, while Bulgaria has conceded six goals (3.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Gibraltar scored four goals (0.4 per game) and Bulgaria conceded 14 goals (1.8 per game).

In the UEFA Nations League, Bulgaria has put up three goals in two games (11th in league), and Gibraltar has allowed six in two matches (49th). In World Cup qualifying, Bulgaria scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Gibraltar conceded 43 goals (4.3 per game).

Gibraltar's goal difference (-6) is 53rd in the UEFA Nations League. It was -39 in its World Cup qualification cycle.

With 3 goals scored and 6 allowed, Bulgaria is 43rd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -8 in World Cup qualifying.

Gibraltar Players to Watch

Gibraltar's Reece Styche had two goals (but no assists) in World Cup qualifying.

Tjay De Barr had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Gibraltar's Graeme Torrilla recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Liam Walker had one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Bulgaria Players to Watch

Bulgaria's Kiril Despodov has one goal and zero assists in this tournament. He had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifiers.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Ivaylo Chochev had one goal and one assist.

Bulgaria's Todor Nedelev has picked up one assist in the current tournament and netted two goals during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

During this competition, Atanas Iliev has recorded one goal, plus one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Gibraltar Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Georgia June 2 L 4-0 Away North Macedonia June 5 L 2-0 Home Bulgaria June 9 - Home North Macedonia June 12 - Away Bulgaria September 23 - Away Georgia September 26 - Home

Bulgaria Schedule