Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Gibraltar against North Macedonia, with action getting underway from Victoria Stadium at 12:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Victoria Stadium
Gibraltar and North Macedonia Stats

  • Gibraltar has not scored yet in this tournament, while North Macedonia has allowed one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Gibraltar scored four goals (0.4 per game) and North Macedonia allowed 13 goals (1.1 per game).
  • North Macedonia is 18th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (one overall, 1.0 per game), and Gibraltar is 48th in goals conceded (four overall, 4.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, North Macedonia scored 24 goals (2.0 per game) and Gibraltar gave up 43 goals (4.3 per game).
  • Gibraltar's goal difference (-4) is 49th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -39 in its World Cup qualification campaign.
  • In terms of goal differential, North Macedonia is 21st in the UEFA Nations League at even. It was +11 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Gibraltar Players to Watch

    Gibraltar's Tjay De Barr has one goal and one assist in this competition, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In this competition, Reece Styche has two goals (plus two goals in World Cup qualifying). Liam Walker has one goal for Gibraltar in the current competition, and had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign. Graeme Torrilla has one assist in this competition, and had one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

North Macedonia Players to Watch

    North Macedonia's Enis Bardhi has collected four goals and three assists in this tournament. He had four goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Bardhi was a significant part of Levante UD's offense, compiling three goals and two assists in 32 LaLiga games.
    • Ezgjan Alioski has three goals and three assists in this competition, and he collected three goals and three assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign. In the current tournament, North Macedonia's Aleksandar Trajkovski has picked up five goals and one assist, and he had five goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle. Eljif Elmas has notched four goals and two assists in this competition and had four goals and two assists in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
  • Over the span of 37 Serie A games, Elmas aided SSC Napoli's offensive attack by recording three goals and adding three assists.

Gibraltar Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Georgia

June 2

L 4-0

Away

North Macedonia

June 5

-

Home

Bulgaria

June 9

-

Home

North Macedonia

June 12

-

Away

Bulgaria

September 23

-

Away

North Macedonia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Bulgaria

June 2

D 1-1

Away

Gibraltar

June 5

-

Away

Georgia

June 9

-

Home

Gibraltar

June 12

-

Home

Georgia

September 23

-

Away

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
