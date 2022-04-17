Skip to main content

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in the Super Lig will include Besiktas against Giresunspor, with action beginning from Giresun Atatürk Stadium at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. Besiktas currently has 50 points, and is seventh in the league table. Giresunspor has 39 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Giresun Atatürk Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giresunspor and Besiktas Stats

  • Besiktas has scored 49 goals in 32 games (sixth in the Super Lig), and Giresunspor has conceded 39 in 32 (sixth in league).
  • Giresunspor is 17th in the Super Lig offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Besiktas is eighth defensively (1.3 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Besiktas is sixth in the league, at +8.
  • In terms of goal differential, Giresunspor is 13th in the league, at -4.

Besiktas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

D 1-1

Home

4/3/2022

Trabzonspor

D 1-1

Away

4/9/2022

Alanyaspor

W 4-1

Home

4/17/2022

Giresunspor

-

Away

4/25/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Home

5/1/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

5/8/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Home

Giresunspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Antalyaspor

L 4-1

Away

4/2/2022

Sivasspor

D 2-2

Home

4/10/2022

Yeni Malatyaspor

W 1-0

Away

4/17/2022

Besiktas

-

Home

4/23/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Away

4/29/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Home

5/8/2022

Altay Izmir

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Giresunspor vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

