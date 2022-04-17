Sunday in the Super Lig will include Besiktas against Giresunspor, with action beginning from Giresun Atatürk Stadium at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. Besiktas currently has 50 points, and is seventh in the league table. Giresunspor has 39 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Giresun Atatürk Stadium

Giresunspor and Besiktas Stats

Besiktas has scored 49 goals in 32 games (sixth in the Super Lig), and Giresunspor has conceded 39 in 32 (sixth in league).

Giresunspor is 17th in the Super Lig offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Besiktas is eighth defensively (1.3 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Besiktas is sixth in the league, at +8.

In terms of goal differential, Giresunspor is 13th in the league, at -4.

Besiktas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Hatayspor Antakya D 1-1 Home 4/3/2022 Trabzonspor D 1-1 Away 4/9/2022 Alanyaspor W 4-1 Home 4/17/2022 Giresunspor - Away 4/25/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul - Home 5/1/2022 Kayserispor - Away 5/8/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul - Home

Giresunspor Schedule