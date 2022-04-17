How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in the Super Lig will include Besiktas against Giresunspor, with action beginning from Giresun Atatürk Stadium at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. Besiktas currently has 50 points, and is seventh in the league table. Giresunspor has 39 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Giresun Atatürk Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giresunspor and Besiktas Stats
- Besiktas has scored 49 goals in 32 games (sixth in the Super Lig), and Giresunspor has conceded 39 in 32 (sixth in league).
- Giresunspor is 17th in the Super Lig offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Besiktas is eighth defensively (1.3 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Besiktas is sixth in the league, at +8.
- In terms of goal differential, Giresunspor is 13th in the league, at -4.
Besiktas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
D 1-1
Home
4/3/2022
Trabzonspor
D 1-1
Away
4/9/2022
Alanyaspor
W 4-1
Home
4/17/2022
Giresunspor
-
Away
4/25/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
5/1/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
5/8/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Home
Giresunspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Antalyaspor
L 4-1
Away
4/2/2022
Sivasspor
D 2-2
Home
4/10/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
W 1-0
Away
4/17/2022
Besiktas
-
Home
4/23/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Away
4/29/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Home
5/8/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Away
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Giresunspor vs. Besiktas
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)