Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

AS Monaco travels to meet Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, February 20. The two clubs will play at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 37 points, AS Monaco is currently eighth in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 20 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Girondins Bordeaux and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.5 conceded per game).

Girondins Bordeaux is eighth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and AS Monaco is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

AS Monaco's goal differential is +11, which ranks sixth in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -25.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 14 goals (on 26 shots) in 23 league games.

Sofiane Diop is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 23 league games.

Caio Henrique has five assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and 10th in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, with 10 goals (on 20 shots) in 19 league games.

Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer is Alberth Elis, with nine in 17 games.

Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's assist leader, with five in 24 league appearances.

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/23/2022 Montpellier HSC L 3-2 Away 2/5/2022 Olympique Lyon W 2-0 Home 2/13/2022 FC Lorient D 0-0 Home 2/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 2/27/2022 Stade Reims - Home 3/6/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 3/13/2022 Strasbourg - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule