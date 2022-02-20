Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Monaco travels to meet Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, February 20. The two clubs will play at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 37 points, AS Monaco is currently eighth in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 20 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Girondins Bordeaux and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.5 conceded per game).
- Girondins Bordeaux is eighth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and AS Monaco is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- AS Monaco's goal differential is +11, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -25.
AS Monaco Key Players
- AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 14 goals (on 26 shots) in 23 league games.
- Sofiane Diop is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 23 league games.
- Caio Henrique has five assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and 10th in the league.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, with 10 goals (on 20 shots) in 19 league games.
- Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer is Alberth Elis, with nine in 17 games.
- Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's assist leader, with five in 24 league appearances.
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
L 3-2
Away
2/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 2-0
Home
2/13/2022
FC Lorient
D 0-0
Home
2/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
2/27/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
3/6/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
3/13/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Strasbourg
W 4-3
Home
2/6/2022
Stade Reims
L 5-0
Away
2/13/2022
RC Lens
L 3-2
Away
2/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
2/27/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
3/6/2022
Troyes
-
Home
3/13/2022
PSG
-
Away
