Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco travels to meet Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, February 20. The two clubs will play at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 37 points, AS Monaco is currently eighth in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 20 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girondins Bordeaux and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.5 conceded per game).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is eighth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and AS Monaco is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • AS Monaco's goal differential is +11, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -25.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 14 goals (on 26 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Sofiane Diop is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 23 league games.
  • Caio Henrique has five assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and 10th in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

  • Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, with 10 goals (on 20 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer is Alberth Elis, with nine in 17 games.
  • Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's assist leader, with five in 24 league appearances.

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

L 3-2

Away

2/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 2-0

Home

2/13/2022

FC Lorient

D 0-0

Home

2/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

2/27/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

3/6/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

3/13/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Strasbourg

W 4-3

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Reims

L 5-0

Away

2/13/2022

RC Lens

L 3-2

Away

2/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

2/27/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

3/6/2022

Troyes

-

Home

3/13/2022

PSG

-

Away

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale vs. Simba S.C.

By Justin Carter
12 minutes ago
monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

By Justin Carter
12 minutes ago
Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs. TP Mazembe

By Justin Carter
17 minutes ago
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates

By Justin Carter
17 minutes ago
Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor

By Justin Carter
17 minutes ago
ASEC Mimosas
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane

By Justin Carter
17 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington vs Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy