Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

On Wednesday, Girondins Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne will meet in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Matmut Atlantique. With 26 points, Girondins Bordeaux is 19th in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 30 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Girondins Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Girondins Bordeaux has scored 42 goals in 32 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 62 in 32 (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -35.

AS Saint-Etienne is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -27.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, who has 11 goals in 27 games (10th in league).

Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 25 shots, 1.2 per game) in 21 league appearances.

Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's leader in assists, with seven in 32 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Lille D 0-0 Away 4/10/2022 FC Metz W 3-1 Home 4/17/2022 Olympique Lyon L 6-1 Away 4/20/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 4/24/2022 FC Nantes - Away 5/1/2022 Nice - Home 5/8/2022 Angers - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule