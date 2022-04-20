Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday, Girondins Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne will meet in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Matmut Atlantique. With 26 points, Girondins Bordeaux is 19th in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 30 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girondins Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • Girondins Bordeaux has scored 42 goals in 32 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 62 in 32 (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -35.
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -27.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

  • Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, who has 11 goals in 27 games (10th in league).
  • Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 25 shots, 1.2 per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's leader in assists, with seven in 32 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

4/10/2022

FC Metz

W 3-1

Home

4/17/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 6-1

Away

4/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

5/1/2022

Nice

-

Home

5/8/2022

Angers

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 4-2

Home

4/8/2022

FC Lorient

L 6-2

Away

4/16/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/23/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/30/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nice

-

Away

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

