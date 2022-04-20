Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Wednesday, Girondins Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne will meet in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Matmut Atlantique. With 26 points, Girondins Bordeaux is 19th in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 30 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Girondins Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Girondins Bordeaux has scored 42 goals in 32 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 62 in 32 (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -35.
- AS Saint-Etienne is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -27.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Girondins Bordeaux is led by Hwang Ui-Jo, who has 11 goals in 27 games (10th in league).
- Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 25 shots, 1.2 per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's leader in assists, with seven in 32 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
4/10/2022
FC Metz
W 3-1
Home
4/17/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 6-1
Away
4/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
5/1/2022
Nice
-
Home
5/8/2022
Angers
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
FC Lorient
L 6-2
Away
4/16/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/23/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/30/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/11/2022
Nice
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)