Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC and Girondins Bordeaux will meet at Matmut Atlantique on Wednesday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will kick off on December 22 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Lille is currently 11th in the league, with 25 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 15th, with 17.
How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
Girondins Bordeaux and Lille Stats
- Lille has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (14th in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux has conceded 40 in 18 (20th in league).
- Girondins Bordeaux has scored 28 goals in 18 games (sixth in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 24 in 18 (10th in league).
- Lille's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.
- Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -12, 16th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 11 goals (on 31 shots) in 18 league games.
- Burak Yilmaz has four goals in 17 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.
- Lille's leader in assists is Yilmaz, who has three in 17 league appearances.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Hwang Ui-Jo has six goals in 13 games -- the top scorer on Girondins Bordeaux, and 15th in the league.
- Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 11 league games.
- Girondins Bordeaux's best facilitator is Yacine Adli, with four assists in 18 league appearances.
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Away
12/4/2021
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 0-0
Home
12/22/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
1/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
1/16/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
1/23/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Strasbourg
L 5-2
Away
12/5/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 2-2
Home
12/12/2021
Troyes
W 2-1
Away
12/22/2021
Lille
-
Home
1/7/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
1/23/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
