Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Lille OSC and Girondins Bordeaux will meet at Matmut Atlantique on Wednesday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will kick off on December 22 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Lille is currently 11th in the league, with 25 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 15th, with 17.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille

Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Matmut Atlantique Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girondins Bordeaux and Lille Stats

Lille has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (14th in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux has conceded 40 in 18 (20th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux has scored 28 goals in 18 games (sixth in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 24 in 18 (10th in league).

Lille's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -12, 16th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 11 goals (on 31 shots) in 18 league games.

Burak Yilmaz has four goals in 17 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.

Lille's leader in assists is Yilmaz, who has three in 17 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Hwang Ui-Jo has six goals in 13 games -- the top scorer on Girondins Bordeaux, and 15th in the league.

Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 11 league games.

Girondins Bordeaux's best facilitator is Yacine Adli, with four assists in 18 league appearances.

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Away 12/4/2021 Troyes W 2-1 Home 12/12/2021 Olympique Lyon D 0-0 Home 12/22/2021 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 1/8/2022 FC Lorient - Home 1/16/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 1/23/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule