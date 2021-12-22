Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Lille OSC and Girondins Bordeaux will meet at Matmut Atlantique on Wednesday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will kick off on December 22 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Lille is currently 11th in the league, with 25 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 15th, with 17.

    How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Girondins Bordeaux and Lille Stats

    • Lille has scored 23 goals in 18 matches (14th in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux has conceded 40 in 18 (20th in league).
    • Girondins Bordeaux has scored 28 goals in 18 games (sixth in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 24 in 18 (10th in league).
    • Lille's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.
    • Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -12, 16th in the league.

    Lille Key Players

    • Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 11 goals (on 31 shots) in 18 league games.
    • Burak Yilmaz has four goals in 17 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.
    • Lille's leader in assists is Yilmaz, who has three in 17 league appearances.

    Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

    • Hwang Ui-Jo has six goals in 13 games -- the top scorer on Girondins Bordeaux, and 15th in the league.
    • Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 11 league games.
    • Girondins Bordeaux's best facilitator is Yacine Adli, with four assists in 18 league appearances.

    Lille Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Stade Rennes

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Troyes

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Girondins Bordeaux

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    FC Lorient

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Olympique Marseille

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Stade Brest 29

    -

    Away

    Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Strasbourg

    L 5-2

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Troyes

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lille

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Olympique Marseille

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Strasbourg

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Bordeaux vs. Lille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lyon
    Soccer

    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    lille
    Soccer

    Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    AS Monaco
    Soccer

    AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Soccer

    FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    OGC Nice
    Soccer

    OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    stade de reims
    Soccer

    Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Handball

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas

    2 minutes ago
    liberty
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Northern Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Kevin Easley Jr. (top right) shoots against Liberty Flames forward Shiloh Robinson (33) and guard Chris Parker (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy