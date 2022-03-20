Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Girondins Bordeaux and Montpellier HSC will meet at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will kick off on March 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is 20th in the league. Montpellier HSC has 38 points, and is in 11th place.
Girondins Bordeaux and Montpellier HSC Stats
- Girondins Bordeaux has scored 38 goals in 28 matches (ninth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has conceded 40 in 28 (12th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is sixth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
- Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -30.
- Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
- Alberth Elis has nine goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Girondins Bordeaux.
- Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's leader in assists, with six in 28 games (eighth in league).
Montpellier HSC Key Players
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 1-1
Away
3/6/2022
Troyes
L 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
PSG
L 3-0
Away
3/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
4/2/2022
Lille
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/17/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Stade Rennes
L 4-2
Home
3/6/2022
FC Nantes
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
Nice
D 0-0
Home
3/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/17/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
