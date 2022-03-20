Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux and Montpellier HSC will meet at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will kick off on March 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is 20th in the league. Montpellier HSC has 38 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Girondins Bordeaux and Montpellier HSC Stats

Girondins Bordeaux has scored 38 goals in 28 matches (ninth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has conceded 40 in 28 (12th in league).

Montpellier HSC is sixth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).

Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -30.

Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).

Alberth Elis has nine goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Girondins Bordeaux.

Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's leader in assists, with six in 28 games (eighth in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Clermont Foot 63 D 1-1 Away 3/6/2022 Troyes L 2-0 Home 3/13/2022 PSG L 3-0 Away 3/20/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 4/2/2022 Lille - Away 4/10/2022 FC Metz - Home 4/17/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule