Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Girondins Bordeaux and Montpellier HSC will meet at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will kick off on March 20 at 10:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is 20th in the league. Montpellier HSC has 38 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC

Girondins Bordeaux and Montpellier HSC Stats

  • Girondins Bordeaux has scored 38 goals in 28 matches (ninth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has conceded 40 in 28 (12th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is sixth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -30.
  • Montpellier HSC is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

  • Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
  • Alberth Elis has nine goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Girondins Bordeaux.
  • Yacine Adli is Girondins Bordeaux's leader in assists, with six in 28 games (eighth in league).

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 1-1

Away

3/6/2022

Troyes

L 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

PSG

L 3-0

Away

3/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

4/2/2022

Lille

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/17/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Stade Rennes

L 4-2

Home

3/6/2022

FC Nantes

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

Nice

D 0-0

Home

3/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/17/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
imago1010678336h
Premier League

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford

By Tom Sunderland50 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Campbell at South Carolina Upstate in College Softball

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
imago1010594172h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. FC Metz in Canada

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
imago1010605977h
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy