Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice travels to meet Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, May 1. The two teams will play at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Nice is currently fifth in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 27 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Nice

Girondins Bordeaux and Nice Stats

  • Nice puts up 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux concedes 2.5 per match (20th in league).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Nice is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
  • Nice's goal differential is +14, which is sixth in the league.
  • Girondins Bordeaux has a goal differential of -37 on the season, 20th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 12 goals in 31 games (eighth in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Nice is Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals in 34 games.
  • Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with six in 34 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

FC Lorient

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

AS Monaco

L 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

5/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

5/14/2022

Lille

-

Home

5/21/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 6-1

Away

4/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

D 2-2

Home

4/24/2022

FC Nantes

L 5-3

Away

5/1/2022

Nice

-

Home

5/8/2022

Angers

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

5/21/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Bordeaux vs. Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
