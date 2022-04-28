Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
OGC Nice travels to meet Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, May 1. The two teams will play at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Nice is currently fifth in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 27 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Nice
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
Girondins Bordeaux and Nice Stats
- Nice puts up 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux concedes 2.5 per match (20th in league).
- Girondins Bordeaux is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Nice is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
- Nice's goal differential is +14, which is sixth in the league.
- Girondins Bordeaux has a goal differential of -37 on the season, 20th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 12 goals in 31 games (eighth in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Nice is Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals in 34 games.
- Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with six in 34 league appearances.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
FC Lorient
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
AS Monaco
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
5/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
5/14/2022
Lille
-
Home
5/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 6-1
Away
4/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 2-2
Home
4/24/2022
FC Nantes
L 5-3
Away
5/1/2022
Nice
-
Home
5/8/2022
Angers
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
5/21/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Bordeaux vs. Nice
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
