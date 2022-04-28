Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

OGC Nice travels to meet Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday, May 1. The two teams will play at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Nice is currently fifth in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 27 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Nice

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Girondins Bordeaux and Nice Stats

Nice puts up 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux concedes 2.5 per match (20th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Nice is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).

Nice's goal differential is +14, which is sixth in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux has a goal differential of -37 on the season, 20th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 12 goals in 31 games (eighth in league).

The second-leading scorer for Nice is Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals in 34 games.

Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with six in 34 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 FC Lorient W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 AS Monaco L 1-0 Away 4/24/2022 Troyes W 1-0 Home 5/1/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 5/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 5/14/2022 Lille - Home 5/21/2022 Stade Reims - Away

