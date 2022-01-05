How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Girondins Bordeaux plays Olympique Marseille at Matmut Atlantique on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille has 33 points, and is third in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 17 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille
- Match Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Marseille Stats
- Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux is conceding 2.3 per game (20th in league).
- Girondins Bordeaux puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille gives up 0.8 per match (first in league).
- Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -13, which ranks 17th in the league.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has seven goals (on 28 shots) in 15 league games.
- Cengiz Under is Olympique Marseille's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.
- Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has six in 15 league appearances.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's top goal-scorer this year, with seven in 12 games (11th in league).
- Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer is Hwang Ui-Jo, with six in 14 games.
- Girondins Bordeaux's best playmaker is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 19 league appearances.
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Strasbourg
W 2-0
Away
12/22/2021
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Home
1/7/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
1/16/2022
Lille
-
Home
1/22/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
2/6/2022
Angers
-
Home
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 2-2
Home
12/12/2021
Troyes
W 2-1
Away
12/22/2021
Lille
L 3-2
Home
1/7/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
1/23/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
2/6/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
How To Watch
January
7
2022
Bordeaux vs. Marseille
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)