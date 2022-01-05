Girondins Bordeaux plays Olympique Marseille at Matmut Atlantique on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille has 33 points, and is third in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 17 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille

Match Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Matmut Atlantique Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Marseille Stats

Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux is conceding 2.3 per game (20th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille gives up 0.8 per match (first in league).

Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -13, which ranks 17th in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has seven goals (on 28 shots) in 15 league games.

Cengiz Under is Olympique Marseille's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has six in 15 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's top goal-scorer this year, with seven in 12 games (11th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer is Hwang Ui-Jo, with six in 14 games.

Girondins Bordeaux's best playmaker is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 19 league appearances.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Stade Brest 29 L 2-1 Home 12/12/2021 Strasbourg W 2-0 Away 12/22/2021 Stade Reims D 1-1 Home 1/7/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 1/16/2022 Lille - Home 1/22/2022 RC Lens - Away 2/6/2022 Angers - Home

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule