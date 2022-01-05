Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Girondins Bordeaux plays Olympique Marseille at Matmut Atlantique on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille has 33 points, and is third in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 17 points, and is in 17th place.

    How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille

    Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Marseille Stats

    • Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux is conceding 2.3 per game (20th in league).
    • Girondins Bordeaux puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille gives up 0.8 per match (first in league).
    • Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +11 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
    • Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -13, which ranks 17th in the league.

    Olympique Marseille Key Players

    • Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has seven goals (on 28 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Cengiz Under is Olympique Marseille's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.
    • Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has six in 15 league appearances.

    Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

    • Alberth Elis is Girondins Bordeaux's top goal-scorer this year, with seven in 12 games (11th in league).
    • Girondins Bordeaux's second-leading scorer is Hwang Ui-Jo, with six in 14 games.
    • Girondins Bordeaux's best playmaker is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 19 league appearances.

    Olympique Marseille Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Stade Brest 29

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Strasbourg

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Stade Reims

    D 1-1

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Girondins Bordeaux

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Lille

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    RC Lens

    -

    Away

    2/6/2022

    Angers

    -

    Home

    Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Troyes

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lille

    L 3-2

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Olympique Marseille

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Strasbourg

    -

    Home

    2/6/2022

    Stade Reims

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    7
    2022

    Bordeaux vs. Marseille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

