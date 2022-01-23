Girondins Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

On Sunday, Strasbourg and Girondins Bordeaux will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Matmut Atlantique. Strasbourg is currently fourth in the league, with 35 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 17.

Girondins Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Matmut Atlantique

Girondins Bordeaux and Strasbourg Stats

Strasbourg is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (41 in 21 matches), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in goals conceded (50 in 21).

Girondins Bordeaux has scored 30 goals in 21 games (eighth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has given up 25 in 21 (seventh in league).

Strasbourg's goal differential (+16) is third in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

Strasbourg Key Players

Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals in 19 games (third in league).

Habib Diallo is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 18 league games.

Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has five in 19 games (sixth in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux is led by Alberth Elis, with seven goals in 14 games (14th in league).

Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 15 shots, 0.9 per game) in 16 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux's top facilitator is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 21 games (sixth in league).

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 FC Metz W 2-0 Away 1/16/2022 Montpellier HSC W 3-1 Home 1/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 2-0 Away 1/23/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 2/6/2022 FC Nantes - Home 2/13/2022 Angers - Away 2/20/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule