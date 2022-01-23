Girondins Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Girondins Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Strasbourg and Girondins Bordeaux will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Matmut Atlantique. Strasbourg is currently fourth in the league, with 35 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 17.
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Girondins Bordeaux and Strasbourg Stats
- Strasbourg is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (41 in 21 matches), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in goals conceded (50 in 21).
- Girondins Bordeaux has scored 30 goals in 21 games (eighth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has given up 25 in 21 (seventh in league).
- Strasbourg's goal differential (+16) is third in the league.
- Girondins Bordeaux is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals in 19 games (third in league).
- Habib Diallo is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 18 league games.
- Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has five in 19 games (sixth in league).
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
- Girondins Bordeaux is led by Alberth Elis, with seven goals in 14 games (14th in league).
- Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 15 shots, 0.9 per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Girondins Bordeaux's top facilitator is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 21 games (sixth in league).
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
FC Metz
W 2-0
Away
1/16/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 3-1
Home
1/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-0
Away
1/23/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
2/6/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
2/13/2022
Angers
-
Away
2/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Lille
L 3-2
Home
1/7/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 1-0
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Rennes
L 6-0
Away
1/23/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
2/6/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
2/13/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
2/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
