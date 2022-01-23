Girondins Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

On Sunday, Strasbourg and Girondins Bordeaux will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Matmut Atlantique. Strasbourg is currently fourth in the league, with 35 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 17.

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girondins Bordeaux and Strasbourg Stats

  • Strasbourg is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (41 in 21 matches), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in goals conceded (50 in 21).
  • Girondins Bordeaux has scored 30 goals in 21 games (eighth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has given up 25 in 21 (seventh in league).
  • Strasbourg's goal differential (+16) is third in the league.
  • Girondins Bordeaux is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals in 19 games (third in league).
  • Habib Diallo is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 18 league games.
  • Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has five in 19 games (sixth in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

  • Girondins Bordeaux is led by Alberth Elis, with seven goals in 14 games (14th in league).
  • Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 15 shots, 0.9 per game) in 16 league appearances.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's top facilitator is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 21 games (sixth in league).

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

FC Metz

W 2-0

Away

1/16/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 3-1

Home

1/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-0

Away

1/23/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

2/6/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

2/13/2022

Angers

-

Away

2/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Lille

L 3-2

Home

1/7/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 1-0

Home

1/16/2022

Stade Rennes

L 6-0

Away

1/23/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

2/13/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

2/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
