How to Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs. PSV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Go Ahead Eagles host PSV in the Semifinal round of the Dutch Cup on Wednesday.

Only four teams remain in the current edition of the Dutch Cup.

Go Ahead Eagles, coached by former Netherlands assistant coach Kees van Wonderen, will look to reach just its second Dutch Cup final round appearance in its history. 

PSV, the last team in Go Ahead Eagles' way before the Final, will look to reach Dutch Cup Final No 18 in its history; a history that consists of nine Dutch Cup trophies, enough for more than all but three teams since the Cup was founded in 1898.

How to Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs. PSV Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Go Ahead Eagles vs. PSV on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Go Ahead Eagles made it to the Semifinals after a dominant 2-0 win in its visit to NEC Nijmegen in the Quarterfinals. Luuk Brouwers (PK) and Giannis-Fivos Botos scored the only goals in the match. 

Go Ahead Eagles are having a tougher time in league play, having won just once in its last five matches. That one victory (2-1) was on Sunday against 20-time Dutch Cup champion Ajax. 

PSV, which looks to reach the Dutch Cup Final for the first time since 2013, is coming off of a 4-0 victory over NAC Breda in the Quarterfinals, thanks in large part to a brace from team captain Mario Götze. 

More recently, PSV beat Sparta Rotterdam in league play on Sunday with goals from Mauro Júnior and Ritsu Doan in the 2-1 victory.

The winner of this Semifinal will face off in the Dutch Cup Final with the winner of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

