August 25, 2021
How to Watch Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The league-leading Thorns haven't lost a match since June. Can they keep the streak going against Gotham FC?
The Portland Thorns ride a nine-game unbeaten streak into Wednesday's match against Gotham FC. The league-leading Thorns will seek to keep their momentum going on their home turf.

With 29 points, the Thorns (9-2-3) are up by two points over the second-place North Carolina Courage, but they face a strong opponent in fifth-place Gotham FC (5-6-3).

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thorns' most recent win came in the final of the Women's International Champions Cup. They claimed the title with a 1-0 win against Lyon on Saturday.

Portland is led by Sophia Smith, who has four goals and one assist in 10 games. Smith is tied for fourth in the NWSL in goals scored this season with two of Gotham FC's players, Ifeoma Onumonu and Margaret Purce.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is fifth in the league in saves with 27, though she will have a tough task in stopping the explosive Thorns.

