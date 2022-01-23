Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

CA Osasuna will meet Granada CF on Sunday, January 23 in La Liga. The game at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes begins at 8:00 AM ET on ESPN. With 24 points, Granada is currently 14th in the league table. Osasuna has 25 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Granada vs. Osasuna

Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Granada and Osasuna Stats

Granada is ninth in La Liga offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Osasuna is 12th defensively (1.3 allowed per match).

Osasuna is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in La Liga), and Granada is giving up 1.5 per game (15th in league).

Granada's goal differential is -5, which is 13th in the league.

Osasuna's goal differential is -7, which is 15th in the league.

Granada Key Players

Granada is led by Jorge Molina, who has seven goals (on 20 shots) in 21 league games.

Luis Suarez has six goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Ruben Rochina is Granada's leader in assists, with four (on eight chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Osasuna Key Players

Osasuna is led by Kike Garcia, with three goals in 19 games (42nd in league).

Ezequiel Avila is tied for the team lead with three goals (on 15 shots, 0.8 per game) in 20 league appearances.

Osasuna's top facilitator is Jon Moncayola, with three assists in 20 games (17th in league).

Granada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Elche CF D 0-0 Away 1/8/2022 Barcelona D 1-1 Home 1/20/2022 Getafe L 4-2 Away 1/23/2022 Osasuna - Home 2/6/2022 Real Madrid - Away 2/13/2022 Real Sociedad - Away 2/20/2022 Villarreal - Home

Osasuna Schedule