Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Osasuna will meet Granada CF on Sunday, January 23 in La Liga. The game at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes begins at 8:00 AM ET on ESPN. With 24 points, Granada is currently 14th in the league table. Osasuna has 25 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Granada vs. Osasuna
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Granada and Osasuna Stats
- Granada is ninth in La Liga offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Osasuna is 12th defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
- Osasuna is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in La Liga), and Granada is giving up 1.5 per game (15th in league).
- Granada's goal differential is -5, which is 13th in the league.
- Osasuna's goal differential is -7, which is 15th in the league.
Granada Key Players
- Granada is led by Jorge Molina, who has seven goals (on 20 shots) in 21 league games.
- Luis Suarez has six goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Ruben Rochina is Granada's leader in assists, with four (on eight chances created) in 12 league appearances.
Osasuna Key Players
- Osasuna is led by Kike Garcia, with three goals in 19 games (42nd in league).
- Ezequiel Avila is tied for the team lead with three goals (on 15 shots, 0.8 per game) in 20 league appearances.
- Osasuna's top facilitator is Jon Moncayola, with three assists in 20 games (17th in league).
Granada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Elche CF
D 0-0
Away
1/8/2022
Barcelona
D 1-1
Home
1/20/2022
Getafe
L 4-2
Away
1/23/2022
Osasuna
-
Home
2/6/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
2/13/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Away
2/20/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
Osasuna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Athletic Bilbao
L 3-1
Home
1/9/2022
Cadiz CF
W 2-0
Home
1/19/2022
Celta de Vigo
L 2-0
Away
1/23/2022
Granada
-
Away
2/5/2022
Sevilla
-
Home
2/13/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Away
2/20/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
