Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Granada CF vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Osasuna will meet Granada CF on Sunday, January 23 in La Liga. The game at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes begins at 8:00 AM ET on ESPN. With 24 points, Granada is currently 14th in the league table. Osasuna has 25 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Granada vs. Osasuna

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Granada and Osasuna Stats

  • Granada is ninth in La Liga offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Osasuna is 12th defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
  • Osasuna is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in La Liga), and Granada is giving up 1.5 per game (15th in league).
  • Granada's goal differential is -5, which is 13th in the league.
  • Osasuna's goal differential is -7, which is 15th in the league.

Granada Key Players

  • Granada is led by Jorge Molina, who has seven goals (on 20 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Luis Suarez has six goals (on 1.8 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Ruben Rochina is Granada's leader in assists, with four (on eight chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Osasuna Key Players

  • Osasuna is led by Kike Garcia, with three goals in 19 games (42nd in league).
  • Ezequiel Avila is tied for the team lead with three goals (on 15 shots, 0.8 per game) in 20 league appearances.
  • Osasuna's top facilitator is Jon Moncayola, with three assists in 20 games (17th in league).

Granada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Elche CF

D 0-0

Away

1/8/2022

Barcelona

D 1-1

Home

1/20/2022

Getafe

L 4-2

Away

1/23/2022

Osasuna

-

Home

2/6/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

2/13/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Away

2/20/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

Osasuna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Athletic Bilbao

L 3-1

Home

1/9/2022

Cadiz CF

W 2-0

Home

1/19/2022

Celta de Vigo

L 2-0

Away

1/23/2022

Granada

-

Away

2/5/2022

Sevilla

-

Home

2/13/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

2/20/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Home

