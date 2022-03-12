Elche CF takes on Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Saturday, March 12. The two LaLiga teams will square off at 10:15 AM ET. Granada is 17th in the league, with 25 points. Elche CF is 14th, with 29.

How to Watch Granada vs. Elche CF

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Granada and Elche CF Stats

Granada is 13th in LaLiga offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Elche CF is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Elche CF is 11th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Granada is 16th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).

Granada's goal differential (-15) is 16th in the league.

Elche CF is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

Granada Key Players

Jorge Molina has seven goals in 27 games -- tops on Granada, and 19th in the league.

Luis Suarez is Granada's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 27 league games.

Ruben Rochina is Granada's leader in assists, with four (on nine chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Elche CF Key Players

Granada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Villarreal L 4-1 Home 2/28/2022 Cadiz CF D 0-0 Home 3/5/2022 Valencia L 3-1 Away 3/12/2022 Elche CF - Home 3/19/2022 Deportivo Alaves - Away 4/3/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Home 4/10/2022 Sevilla - Away

Elche CF Schedule