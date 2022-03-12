How to Watch Granada CF vs. Elche CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Elche CF takes on Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Saturday, March 12. The two LaLiga teams will square off at 10:15 AM ET. Granada is 17th in the league, with 25 points. Elche CF is 14th, with 29.
How to Watch Granada vs. Elche CF
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Granada and Elche CF Stats
- Granada is 13th in LaLiga offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Elche CF is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Elche CF is 11th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Granada is 16th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
- Granada's goal differential (-15) is 16th in the league.
- Elche CF is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
Granada Key Players
- Jorge Molina has seven goals in 27 games -- tops on Granada, and 19th in the league.
- Luis Suarez is Granada's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 27 league games.
- Ruben Rochina is Granada's leader in assists, with four (on nine chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Elche CF Key Players
Granada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Villarreal
L 4-1
Home
2/28/2022
Cadiz CF
D 0-0
Home
3/5/2022
Valencia
L 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
Elche CF
-
Home
3/19/2022
Deportivo Alaves
-
Away
4/3/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Home
4/10/2022
Sevilla
-
Away
Elche CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Rayo Vallecano
W 2-1
Home
2/25/2022
Levante
L 3-0
Away
3/6/2022
Barcelona
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
Granada
-
Away
3/19/2022
Valencia
-
Home
4/3/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Away
4/10/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
