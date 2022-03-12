Skip to main content

How to Watch Granada CF vs. Elche CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elche CF takes on Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Saturday, March 12. The two LaLiga teams will square off at 10:15 AM ET. Granada is 17th in the league, with 25 points. Elche CF is 14th, with 29.

How to Watch Granada vs. Elche CF

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:15 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Granada and Elche CF Stats

  • Granada is 13th in LaLiga offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Elche CF is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
  • Elche CF is 11th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Granada is 16th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
  • Granada's goal differential (-15) is 16th in the league.
  • Elche CF is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

Granada Key Players

  • Jorge Molina has seven goals in 27 games -- tops on Granada, and 19th in the league.
  • Luis Suarez is Granada's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 27 league games.
  • Ruben Rochina is Granada's leader in assists, with four (on nine chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Elche CF Key Players

Granada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Villarreal

L 4-1

Home

2/28/2022

Cadiz CF

D 0-0

Home

3/5/2022

Valencia

L 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

Elche CF

-

Home

3/19/2022

Deportivo Alaves

-

Away

4/3/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Home

4/10/2022

Sevilla

-

Away

Elche CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Rayo Vallecano

W 2-1

Home

2/25/2022

Levante

L 3-0

Away

3/6/2022

Barcelona

L 2-1

Home

3/12/2022

Granada

-

Away

3/19/2022

Valencia

-

Home

4/3/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Away

4/10/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy