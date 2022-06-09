How to Watch Greece vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cyprus will take to the pitch against Greece on Thursday, June 9 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Panthessaliko starts at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Greece vs. Cyprus
- Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Panthessaliko
- Stadium: Panthessaliko
Greece and Cyprus Stats
- Offensively, Greece is 22nd in the UEFA Nations League (two goals, 1.0 per match). And defensively, Cyprus is 21st (two goals conceded, 1.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Greece scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Cyprus gave up 21 goals (2.1 per game).
- Cyprus has not scored yet in this tournament, and Greece has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Cyprus scored four goals (0.4 per game) and Greece conceded eight goals (1.0 per game).
- Greece has outscored opponents 2-0, and its +2 goal differential is eighth in the UEFA Nations League. It was 0 during its World Cup qualification campaign.
- Cyprus is 39th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -17 in World Cup qualifying).
Greece Players to Watch
- Tasos Bakasetas has two goals (zero assists) for Greece in this tournament, and had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- Anastasios Douvikas had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- Dimitris Pelkas had one goal and one assist for Greece during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- Giorgos Masouras had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
Cyprus Players to Watch
- In World Cup qualifiers, Cyprus' Ioannis Pittas recorded one goal and one assist.
- In World Cup qualifiers, Fotis Papoulis totaled one goal with one assist.
- Cyprus' Pieros Sotiriou notched one goal during the World Cup qualifying.
- In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, Andronikos Kakoullis collected one goal.
Greece Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Northern Ireland
June 2
W 1-0
Away
Kosovo
June 5
W 1-0
Away
Cyprus
June 9
-
Home
Kosovo
June 12
-
Home
Cyprus
September 24
-
Away
Northern Ireland
September 27
-
Home
Cyprus Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Kosovo
June 2
L 2-0
Home
Northern Ireland
June 5
D 0-0
Home
Greece
June 9
-
Away
Northern Ireland
June 12
-
Away
Greece
September 24
-
Home
Kosovo
September 27
-
Away
