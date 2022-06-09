Skip to main content

How to Watch Greece vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cyprus will take to the pitch against Greece on Thursday, June 9 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Panthessaliko starts at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Greece vs. Cyprus

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Panthessaliko
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Greece and Cyprus Stats

  • Offensively, Greece is 22nd in the UEFA Nations League (two goals, 1.0 per match). And defensively, Cyprus is 21st (two goals conceded, 1.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Greece scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Cyprus gave up 21 goals (2.1 per game).
  • Cyprus has not scored yet in this tournament, and Greece has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Cyprus scored four goals (0.4 per game) and Greece conceded eight goals (1.0 per game).
  • Greece has outscored opponents 2-0, and its +2 goal differential is eighth in the UEFA Nations League. It was 0 during its World Cup qualification campaign.
  • Cyprus is 39th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -17 in World Cup qualifying).

Greece Players to Watch

  • Tasos Bakasetas has two goals (zero assists) for Greece in this tournament, and had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • Anastasios Douvikas had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • Dimitris Pelkas had one goal and one assist for Greece during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Giorgos Masouras had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Cyprus Players to Watch

  • In World Cup qualifiers, Cyprus' Ioannis Pittas recorded one goal and one assist.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Fotis Papoulis totaled one goal with one assist.
  • Cyprus' Pieros Sotiriou notched one goal during the World Cup qualifying.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, Andronikos Kakoullis collected one goal.

Greece Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Northern Ireland

June 2

W 1-0

Away

Kosovo

June 5

W 1-0

Away

Cyprus

June 9

-

Home

Kosovo

June 12

-

Home

Cyprus

September 24

-

Away

Northern Ireland

September 27

-

Home

Cyprus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kosovo

June 2

L 2-0

Home

Northern Ireland

June 5

D 0-0

Home

Greece

June 9

-

Away

Northern Ireland

June 12

-

Away

Greece

September 24

-

Home

Kosovo

September 27

-

Away

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Greece vs Cyprus

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
