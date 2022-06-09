Cyprus will take to the pitch against Greece on Thursday, June 9 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Panthessaliko starts at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Greece vs. Cyprus

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Panthessaliko

Panthessaliko Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Greece and Cyprus Stats

Offensively, Greece is 22nd in the UEFA Nations League (two goals, 1.0 per match). And defensively, Cyprus is 21st (two goals conceded, 1.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Greece scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Cyprus gave up 21 goals (2.1 per game).

Cyprus has not scored yet in this tournament, and Greece has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Cyprus scored four goals (0.4 per game) and Greece conceded eight goals (1.0 per game).

Greece has outscored opponents 2-0, and its +2 goal differential is eighth in the UEFA Nations League. It was 0 during its World Cup qualification campaign.

Cyprus is 39th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -17 in World Cup qualifying).

Greece Players to Watch

Tasos Bakasetas has two goals (zero assists) for Greece in this tournament, and had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Anastasios Douvikas had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Dimitris Pelkas had one goal and one assist for Greece during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Giorgos Masouras had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Cyprus Players to Watch

In World Cup qualifiers, Cyprus' Ioannis Pittas recorded one goal and one assist.

In World Cup qualifiers, Fotis Papoulis totaled one goal with one assist.

Cyprus' Pieros Sotiriou notched one goal during the World Cup qualifying.

In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, Andronikos Kakoullis collected one goal.

Greece Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Northern Ireland June 2 W 1-0 Away Kosovo June 5 W 1-0 Away Cyprus June 9 - Home Kosovo June 12 - Home Cyprus September 24 - Away Northern Ireland September 27 - Home

Cyprus Schedule