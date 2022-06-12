Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Greece against Kosovo, with action starting from Panthessaliko at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo
- Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Panthessaliko
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Greece and Kosovo Stats
Greece Players to Watch
Kosovo Players to Watch
Greece Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Northern Ireland
June 2
W 1-0
Away
Kosovo
June 5
W 1-0
Away
Cyprus
June 9
W 3-0
Home
Kosovo
June 12
-
Home
Cyprus
September 24
-
Away
Northern Ireland
September 27
-
Home
Kosovo Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Cyprus
June 2
W 2-0
Away
Greece
June 5
L 1-0
Home
Northern Ireland
June 9
W 3-2
Home
Greece
June 12
-
Away
Northern Ireland
September 24
-
Away
Cyprus
September 27
-
Home
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Greece vs. Kosovo
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)