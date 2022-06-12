Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Sunday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Greece against Kosovo, with action starting from Panthessaliko at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Panthessaliko
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Greece and Kosovo Stats

Greece Players to Watch

Kosovo Players to Watch

Greece Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Northern Ireland

June 2

W 1-0

Away

Kosovo

June 5

W 1-0

Away

Cyprus

June 9

W 3-0

Home

Kosovo

June 12

-

Home

Cyprus

September 24

-

Away

Northern Ireland

September 27

-

Home

Kosovo Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Cyprus

June 2

W 2-0

Away

Greece

June 5

L 1-0

Home

Northern Ireland

June 9

W 3-2

Home

Greece

June 12

-

Away

Northern Ireland

September 24

-

Away

Cyprus

September 27

-

Home

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Greece vs. Kosovo

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
