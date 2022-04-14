Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas will take on CF Monterrey on Wednesday, April 13 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Akron starts at 9:05 PM ET on NBC Universo. CF Monterrey has 19 points, and is sixth in the league table. Guadalajara Chivas has 14 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey

Match Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Match Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Stadium: Estadio Akron

Estadio Akron Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey Stats

CF Monterrey scores 1.3 goals per match (ninth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas concedes 1.3 per game (ninth in league).

Guadalajara Chivas is seventh in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 12 games), and CF Monterrey is second in goals conceded (11 in 12).

CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Guadalajara Chivas is eighth in the league, at +1.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Tigres UANL L 2-0 Away 4/6/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC D 2-2 Away 4/9/2022 Club Santos Laguna W 1-0 Home 4/13/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away 4/17/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 4/20/2022 Atlas FC - Home 4/23/2022 CF Pachuca - Away

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule