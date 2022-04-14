Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara Chivas will take on CF Monterrey on Wednesday, April 13 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Akron starts at 9:05 PM ET on NBC Universo. CF Monterrey has 19 points, and is sixth in the league table. Guadalajara Chivas has 14 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey

Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey Stats

  • CF Monterrey scores 1.3 goals per match (ninth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas concedes 1.3 per game (ninth in league).
  • Guadalajara Chivas is seventh in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 12 games), and CF Monterrey is second in goals conceded (11 in 12).
  • CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Guadalajara Chivas is eighth in the league, at +1.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Tigres UANL

L 2-0

Away

4/6/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 2-2

Away

4/9/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 1-0

Home

4/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

4/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

4/20/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Home

3/20/2022

Atlas FC

D 1-1

Away

4/9/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Away

4/13/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

4/16/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

4/19/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Guadalajara vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
9:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
