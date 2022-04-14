Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Guadalajara Chivas will take on CF Monterrey on Wednesday, April 13 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Akron starts at 9:05 PM ET on NBC Universo. CF Monterrey has 19 points, and is sixth in the league table. Guadalajara Chivas has 14 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Match Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Universo
- Stadium: Estadio Akron
Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey Stats
- CF Monterrey scores 1.3 goals per match (ninth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas concedes 1.3 per game (ninth in league).
- Guadalajara Chivas is seventh in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 12 games), and CF Monterrey is second in goals conceded (11 in 12).
- CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Guadalajara Chivas is eighth in the league, at +1.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Tigres UANL
L 2-0
Away
4/6/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 2-2
Away
4/9/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 1-0
Home
4/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
4/20/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
Guadalajara Chivas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Home
3/20/2022
Atlas FC
D 1-1
Away
4/9/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Away
4/13/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
4/16/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
4/19/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/23/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
