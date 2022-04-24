Guadalajara Chivas takes on Pumas UNAM in Liga MX at Estadio Akron on Saturday, April 23. The two clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Universo. With 20 points, Guadalajara Chivas is currently ninth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Stadium: Estadio Akron

Estadio Akron Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM Stats

Guadalajara Chivas is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Pumas UNAM is ninth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).

Pumas UNAM is fifth in Liga MX in goals scored (21 in 15 games), and Guadalajara Chivas is 12th in goals conceded (20 in 15).

In terms of goal differential, Guadalajara Chivas is ninth in the league, at +1.

Pumas UNAM is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +3.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 CF Monterrey L 3-1 Home 4/16/2022 Cruz Azul W 1-0 Away 4/19/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 4/29/2022 Necaxa - Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule