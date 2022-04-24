How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Guadalajara Chivas takes on Pumas UNAM in Liga MX at Estadio Akron on Saturday, April 23. The two clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Universo. With 20 points, Guadalajara Chivas is currently ninth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Universo
- Stadium: Estadio Akron
Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Guadalajara Chivas is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Pumas UNAM is ninth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
- Pumas UNAM is fifth in Liga MX in goals scored (21 in 15 games), and Guadalajara Chivas is 12th in goals conceded (20 in 15).
- In terms of goal differential, Guadalajara Chivas is ninth in the league, at +1.
- Pumas UNAM is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +3.
Guadalajara Chivas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
CF Monterrey
L 3-1
Home
4/16/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
4/19/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
4/29/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
D 2-2
Away
4/17/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Home
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
5/1/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM
TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
