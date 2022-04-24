Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara Chivas takes on Pumas UNAM in Liga MX at Estadio Akron on Saturday, April 23. The two clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Universo. With 20 points, Guadalajara Chivas is currently ninth in the league table. Pumas UNAM has 19 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM

Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Guadalajara Chivas is fifth in Liga MX offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Pumas UNAM is ninth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
  • Pumas UNAM is fifth in Liga MX in goals scored (21 in 15 games), and Guadalajara Chivas is 12th in goals conceded (20 in 15).
  • In terms of goal differential, Guadalajara Chivas is ninth in the league, at +1.
  • Pumas UNAM is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +3.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

CF Monterrey

L 3-1

Home

4/16/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

4/19/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

4/29/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

D 2-2

Away

4/17/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Home

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

5/1/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
