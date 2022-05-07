How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pumas UNAM hits the pitch against Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron on Sunday, May 8. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 8:15 PM ET. Guadalajara Chivas is sixth in the league, with 26 points. Pumas UNAM is 11th, with 22.
How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Universo
- Stadium: Estadio Akron
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Guadalajara Chivas is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Pumas UNAM is eighth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Pumas UNAM scores 1.4 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is +4, sixth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is eighth in the league, at +3.
Guadalajara Chivas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-1
Home
4/29/2022
Necaxa
W 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
CF Pachuca
W 2-0
Home
5/8/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM
TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)