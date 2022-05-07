Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM hits the pitch against Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron on Sunday, May 8. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 8:15 PM ET. Guadalajara Chivas is sixth in the league, with 26 points. Pumas UNAM is 11th, with 22.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM

Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Guadalajara Chivas is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Pumas UNAM is eighth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Pumas UNAM scores 1.4 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is +4, sixth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is eighth in the league, at +3.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-1

Home

4/29/2022

Necaxa

W 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

CF Pachuca

W 2-0

Home

5/8/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
