Pumas UNAM hits the pitch against Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron on Sunday, May 8. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 8:15 PM ET. Guadalajara Chivas is sixth in the league, with 26 points. Pumas UNAM is 11th, with 22.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Stadium: Estadio Akron

Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM Stats

Guadalajara Chivas is third in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Pumas UNAM is eighth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Pumas UNAM scores 1.4 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is +4, sixth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Pumas UNAM is eighth in the league, at +3.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 Pumas UNAM W 3-1 Home 4/29/2022 Necaxa W 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home

Pumas UNAM Schedule