Guaraní hosts América (MG) for the second leg in the second round of the qualification phase in the Copa Libertadores today.

Rogelio Livieres Stadium in Asunción, Paraguay will be the home of this decisive match which will grant access to the third and final round of the Copa Libertadores qualification rounds.

How to Watch Guaraní vs. América FC (MG) Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Guaraní vs. América FC (MG) on fuboTV:

Guaraní visited América (MG) for the first leg of this draw, where it was able to steal a 1-0 victory after Josué Colmán's shot inside the box was deflected by an América defender. The overall match was back-and-forth throughout with América having some clear chances to take the lead at home had it not been for the secure play of Guaraní's goalkeeper Devis Vásquez.

América (MG) will now need to pull off the daunting task of traveling to Asunción down 1-0 against a Guaraní team that could look to put up a solidified defensive effort on its home grounds.

The team will be able to count on reinforcements, though, as Argentine defender Germán Conti and Brazilian midfielder Alé, who were unable for the first leg, have rejoined the ranks of the club and will surely play a big role in looking to make up for that 1-0 deficit.

