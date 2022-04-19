Hamburg vs. Freiburg Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Hamburg vs. Freiburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Hamburg is the last team remaining in the 2022 DFB Pokal, not from Bundesliga. The Club is in a tight race in the German second division, with Hamburg at No. 6 in the standings, just eight points below No. 1 Schalke. Freiburg, meanwhile, is No. 5 in the German top flight, two points below No. 3 ranked RB Leipzig.
How to Watch Hamburg vs. Freiburg Today:
Match Date: April 19, 2022
Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2
Freiburg is coming off of back-to-back wins in league action, 2-1 over Eintracht Frankfurt, followed by the club's most recent outing, a 3-0 defeat of VFL Bochum at home, which is the same club Freiburg defeated in the quarterfinals of the German Cup to qualify for the semifinal round. That match ended 2-1 back on March 2, thanks to a late-match finish from Roland Sallai.
Hamburg, meanwhile, faced fellow Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher in the quarterfinals, advancing via penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2 in 120 minutes. In the win, Robert Glatzel scored both of the team's goals. Tune in to ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m. ET to catch the match.
