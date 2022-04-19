Hamburg vs. Freiburg Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Hamburg and Freiburg meet at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday in the 2022 German Cup semifinals.

Hamburg is the last team remaining in the 2022 DFB Pokal, not from Bundesliga. The Club is in a tight race in the German second division, with Hamburg at No. 6 in the standings, just eight points below No. 1 Schalke. Freiburg, meanwhile, is No. 5 in the German top flight, two points below No. 3 ranked RB Leipzig.

How to Watch Hamburg vs. Freiburg Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream Hamburg vs. Freiburg on fuboTV:

Freiburg is coming off of back-to-back wins in league action, 2-1 over Eintracht Frankfurt, followed by the club's most recent outing, a 3-0 defeat of VFL Bochum at home, which is the same club Freiburg defeated in the quarterfinals of the German Cup to qualify for the semifinal round. That match ended 2-1 back on March 2, thanks to a late-match finish from Roland Sallai.

Hamburg, meanwhile, faced fellow Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher in the quarterfinals, advancing via penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2 in 120 minutes. In the win, Robert Glatzel scored both of the team's goals. Tune in to ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m. ET to catch the match.

