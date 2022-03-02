Skip to main content

How to Watch Hannover 96 vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hannover 96 host RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the Quarterfinals of the German Cup.

The quarterfinals of the German Cup kicked off on Tuesday with FC Union Berlin beating St. Pauli 2-1 to put them through to the Semifinals. The round continues on Wednesday with Hannover 96 hosting RB Leipzig at AWD-Arena.

How to Watch Hannover 96 vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live Stream Hannover 96 vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern was knocked out by Borussia Mönchengladbach losing 5-0 in the Second Round. Hannover 96 then met Mönchengladbach in the Round of 16 and were able to secure a 3-0 victory at home. Maximilian Beier and Sebastian Kerk scored the goals to put Hannover 96 in the Quarterfinals.

Hannover 96 has won the German Cup once before with that lone title dating back to 1992. The club beat Borussia Mönchengladbach in PKs after a 0-0 draw in the final.

RB Leipzig arrives at this matchup having beaten second division side Hansa Rostock 2-0. Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo's goals that day put their club in the Quarterfinals.

RB Leipzig has never won the German Cup but made it to the finals twice before. It was a runner-up of two of the last three German Cups, losing to Bayern Munich 3-0 in 2019 and to Borussia Dortmund 4-1 last year in the latest edition of the German Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

