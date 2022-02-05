Dallas is hoping to get back on track with a victory over a Harrisburg Heat team near the bottom of the standings.

The Dallas Sidekicks are currently on a three-game losing streak and could use victory today.

How to watch Harrisburg Heat vs Dallas Sidekicks today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Sidekicks started the season 5-4-0 but have since dropped to 5-7-0. Harrisburg is currently ranked No. 11 of the 12 teams in the league.

The Heat have just two wins but are 0-4-0 on the road, and will travel to Dallas to take on the Sidekicks today. It's been a challenging season for Harrisburg and the Heat are looking to get back into the win column.

The Florida Tropics are currently the top team in the MASL at 10-1-0 and if Dallas wants to catch up to them, it will have to start with a win over Harrisburg. Though it's unlikely as Dallas will have to go on an impressive winning streak.

Harrisburg will need to see if it can grab its first road win of the year against Dallas today, and Dallas is going to work to prevent losing four straight games.

Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. ET to catch all of the Major Arena Soccer League action today.

