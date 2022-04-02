Skip to main content

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hatayspor Antakya hits the pitch against Adana Demirspor at Hatay Atatürk on Monday, April 4. The two Super Lig clubs will battle at 1:30 PM ET. Adana Demirspor currently has 48 points, and is fifth in the league table. Hatayspor Antakya has 47 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor

  • Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Hatay Atatürk
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hatayspor Antakya and Adana Demirspor Stats

  • Adana Demirspor is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Super Lig), and Hatayspor Antakya is giving up 1.5 per game (15th in league).
  • Hatayspor Antakya scores 1.6 goals per match (fourth in Super Lig), and Adana Demirspor gives up 1.1 per match (third in league).
  • Adana Demirspor's goal differential is +14, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • Hatayspor Antakya has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is eighth in the league.

Adana Demirspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Yeni Malatyaspor

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Sivasspor

L 3-2

Home

3/19/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

W 2-1

Home

4/4/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

-

Away

4/10/2022

Altay Izmir

-

Home

4/17/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Away

4/23/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

Hatayspor Antakya Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Gaziantep FK

D 2-2

Away

3/12/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

W 3-0

Home

3/19/2022

Besiktas

D 1-1

Away

4/4/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Home

4/11/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

4/16/2022

Sivasspor

-

Home

4/24/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

