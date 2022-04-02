How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Hatayspor Antakya hits the pitch against Adana Demirspor at Hatay Atatürk on Monday, April 4. The two Super Lig clubs will battle at 1:30 PM ET. Adana Demirspor currently has 48 points, and is fifth in the league table. Hatayspor Antakya has 47 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor
- Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Hatay Atatürk
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hatayspor Antakya and Adana Demirspor Stats
- Adana Demirspor is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Super Lig), and Hatayspor Antakya is giving up 1.5 per game (15th in league).
- Hatayspor Antakya scores 1.6 goals per match (fourth in Super Lig), and Adana Demirspor gives up 1.1 per match (third in league).
- Adana Demirspor's goal differential is +14, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Hatayspor Antakya has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is eighth in the league.
Adana Demirspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Sivasspor
L 3-2
Home
3/19/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
W 2-1
Home
4/4/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
-
Away
4/10/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Home
4/17/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Away
4/23/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
Hatayspor Antakya Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Gaziantep FK
D 2-2
Away
3/12/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
W 3-0
Home
3/19/2022
Besiktas
D 1-1
Away
4/4/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Home
4/11/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
4/16/2022
Sivasspor
-
Home
4/24/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
