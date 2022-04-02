Hatayspor Antakya hits the pitch against Adana Demirspor at Hatay Atatürk on Monday, April 4. The two Super Lig clubs will battle at 1:30 PM ET. Adana Demirspor currently has 48 points, and is fifth in the league table. Hatayspor Antakya has 47 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor

Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday, April 4, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Hatay Atatürk

Hatay Atatürk Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hatayspor Antakya and Adana Demirspor Stats

Adana Demirspor is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Super Lig), and Hatayspor Antakya is giving up 1.5 per game (15th in league).

Hatayspor Antakya scores 1.6 goals per match (fourth in Super Lig), and Adana Demirspor gives up 1.1 per match (third in league).

Adana Demirspor's goal differential is +14, which ranks fourth in the league.

Hatayspor Antakya has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is eighth in the league.

Adana Demirspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 Yeni Malatyaspor L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Sivasspor L 3-2 Home 3/19/2022 Istanbul Basaksehir W 2-1 Home 4/4/2022 Hatayspor Antakya - Away 4/10/2022 Altay Izmir - Home 4/17/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul - Away 4/23/2022 Trabzonspor - Home

Hatayspor Antakya Schedule