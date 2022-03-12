Skip to main content

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's slate in TUR 1 will see Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul play Hatayspor Antakya. The game at Hatay Atatürk starts at 5:30 AM ET. Hatayspor Antakya currently has 43 points, and is eighth in the league table. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul has 40 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Hatay Atatürk
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hatayspor Antakya and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul Stats

  • Hatayspor Antakya is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (44 in 28 games), and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 11th in goals allowed (40 in 28).
  • Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 15th in TUR 1 in goals scored (33 in 28 games), and Hatayspor Antakya is 18th in goals allowed (45 in 28).
  • Hatayspor Antakya's goal differential is -1, which is ninth in the league.
  • Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -7.

Hatayspor Antakya Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

L 2-0

Away

2/27/2022

Yeni Malatyaspor

W 5-2

Home

3/7/2022

Gaziantep FK

D 2-2

Away

3/12/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

3/19/2022

Besiktas

-

Away

4/3/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Home

4/10/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Sivasspor

W 1-0

Home

2/26/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

W 2-1

Away

3/6/2022

Altay Izmir

D 0-0

Home

3/12/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

-

Away

3/18/2022

Kayserispor

-

Home

4/3/2022

Galatasaray

-

Away

4/10/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy