Saturday's slate in TUR 1 will see Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul play Hatayspor Antakya. The game at Hatay Atatürk starts at 5:30 AM ET. Hatayspor Antakya currently has 43 points, and is eighth in the league table. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul has 40 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Hatay Atatürk

Hatayspor Antakya and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul Stats

Hatayspor Antakya is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (44 in 28 games), and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 11th in goals allowed (40 in 28).

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 15th in TUR 1 in goals scored (33 in 28 games), and Hatayspor Antakya is 18th in goals allowed (45 in 28).

Hatayspor Antakya's goal differential is -1, which is ninth in the league.

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -7.

Hatayspor Antakya Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul L 2-0 Away 2/27/2022 Yeni Malatyaspor W 5-2 Home 3/7/2022 Gaziantep FK D 2-2 Away 3/12/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home 3/19/2022 Besiktas - Away 4/3/2022 Adana Demirspor - Home 4/10/2022 Antalyaspor - Away

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul Schedule