How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in TUR 1 will see Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul play Hatayspor Antakya. The game at Hatay Atatürk starts at 5:30 AM ET. Hatayspor Antakya currently has 43 points, and is eighth in the league table. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul has 40 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 5:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Hatay Atatürk
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hatayspor Antakya and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul Stats
- Hatayspor Antakya is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (44 in 28 games), and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 11th in goals allowed (40 in 28).
- Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 15th in TUR 1 in goals scored (33 in 28 games), and Hatayspor Antakya is 18th in goals allowed (45 in 28).
- Hatayspor Antakya's goal differential is -1, which is ninth in the league.
- Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -7.
Hatayspor Antakya Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
L 2-0
Away
2/27/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
W 5-2
Home
3/7/2022
Gaziantep FK
D 2-2
Away
3/12/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
3/19/2022
Besiktas
-
Away
4/3/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Home
4/10/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Sivasspor
W 1-0
Home
2/26/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
W 2-1
Away
3/6/2022
Altay Izmir
D 0-0
Home
3/12/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
-
Away
3/18/2022
Kayserispor
-
Home
4/3/2022
Galatasaray
-
Away
4/10/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)