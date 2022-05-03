Skip to main content

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hatayspor Antakya hits the pitch against Trabzonspor at Hatay Atatürk on Friday, May 6. The two Super Lig teams will play at 1:00 PM ET. Trabzonspor is currently first in the league, with 77 points. Hatayspor Antakya is 10th, with 49.

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Hatay Atatürk
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hatayspor Antakya and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Trabzonspor is scoring 1.9 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Hatayspor Antakya is giving up 1.6 per match (15th in league).
  • Hatayspor Antakya is eighth in the Super Lig in goals scored (50 in 35 matches), and Trabzonspor is first in goals allowed (31 in 35).
  • In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +34.
  • Hatayspor Antakya's goal differential is -5, 13th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

D 1-1

Home

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

W 3-1

Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

D 2-2

Home

5/6/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

-

Away

5/15/2022

Altay Izmir

-

Home

5/22/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

Hatayspor Antakya Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Sivasspor

D 1-1

Home

4/24/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Altay Izmir

L 1-0

Home

5/6/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

5/15/2022

Konyaspor

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giresunspor

-

Home

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Hatayspor vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
