Hatayspor Antakya hits the pitch against Trabzonspor at Hatay Atatürk on Friday, May 6. The two Super Lig teams will play at 1:00 PM ET. Trabzonspor is currently first in the league, with 77 points. Hatayspor Antakya is 10th, with 49.

How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor

Match Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Hatay Atatürk

Hatay Atatürk Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hatayspor Antakya and Trabzonspor Stats

Trabzonspor is scoring 1.9 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Hatayspor Antakya is giving up 1.6 per match (15th in league).

Hatayspor Antakya is eighth in the Super Lig in goals scored (50 in 35 matches), and Trabzonspor is first in goals allowed (31 in 35).

In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +34.

Hatayspor Antakya's goal differential is -5, 13th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul D 1-1 Home 4/23/2022 Adana Demirspor W 3-1 Away 4/30/2022 Antalyaspor D 2-2 Home 5/6/2022 Hatayspor Antakya - Away 5/15/2022 Altay Izmir - Home 5/22/2022 Istanbul Basaksehir - Away

Hatayspor Antakya Schedule