How to Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Hatayspor Antakya hits the pitch against Trabzonspor at Hatay Atatürk on Friday, May 6. The two Super Lig teams will play at 1:00 PM ET. Trabzonspor is currently first in the league, with 77 points. Hatayspor Antakya is 10th, with 49.
Hatayspor Antakya and Trabzonspor Stats
- Trabzonspor is scoring 1.9 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Hatayspor Antakya is giving up 1.6 per match (15th in league).
- Hatayspor Antakya is eighth in the Super Lig in goals scored (50 in 35 matches), and Trabzonspor is first in goals allowed (31 in 35).
- In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +34.
- Hatayspor Antakya's goal differential is -5, 13th in the league.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
D 1-1
Home
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
W 3-1
Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
D 2-2
Home
5/6/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
-
Away
5/15/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Home
5/22/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
Hatayspor Antakya Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Sivasspor
D 1-1
Home
4/24/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
L 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Altay Izmir
L 1-0
Home
5/6/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
5/15/2022
Konyaspor
-
Away
5/22/2022
Giresunspor
-
Home
How To Watch
May
6
2022
Hatayspor vs. Trabzonspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)