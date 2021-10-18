Hatayspor, the sixth-place club in the Turkish Süper Lig, enter's Monday's match against Gaziantepspor looking to extend its strong start to the season.

Monday's Turkish Süper Lig match between Hatayspor and Gaziantepspor pits the sixth-place club against the 12th-place club, but the teams are separated by just five points away in the standings.

How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor:

Match Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Hatayspor boasts a 5-1-2 record with 16 points and has won five of its past six matches. The only club Hatayspor lost to in that stretch was Fenerbahce, the second-place team in the league.

Hatayspor's most recent result was a 2–0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Oct. 3. The goal scorers were Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi and Liberian forward Mohammed Kamara. El Kaabi is currently tied with Mame Biram Diouf for the team lead in goals with four apiece.

Gaziantepspor has also been on a solid run recently, winning three of its past four matches, including a 1–0 win against Yeni Malatyaspor on Oct. 10. Muhammet Demir scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute.

Hatayspor and Gaziantepspor each have talented rosters ready to compete Monday to move up the standings in the Turkish Süper Lig.