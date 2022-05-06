Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Serie A action on Sunday will feature AC Milan playing Hellas Verona. The two clubs will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, broadcast on CBS Sports Network. With 77 points, AC Milan is second in the league table. Hellas Verona has 52 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi
Hellas Verona and AC Milan Stats

  • AC Milan has scored 61 goals in 35 games (fifth in Serie A), and Hellas Verona has given up 52 in 35 (10th in league).
  • Hellas Verona is fifth in Serie A offensively (1.7 goals per game), and AC Milan is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +31.
  • Hellas Verona has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

  • Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 61 shots) in 32 league games.
  • Olivier Giroud has nine goals in 28 appearances, second-best on AC Milan.
  • Leao is AC Milan's leader in assists, with six in 32 games (13th in league).

Hellas Verona Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Genoa

W 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Lazio

W 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Fiorentina

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Hellas Verona

-

Away

5/15/2022

Atalanta

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sassuolo

-

Away

Hellas Verona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Atalanta

W 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Sampdoria

D 1-1

Home

4/30/2022

Cagliari

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

AC Milan

-

Home

5/14/2022

Torino

-

Home

5/22/2022

Lazio

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
