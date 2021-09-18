September 18, 2021
How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channels, Start Time

HFX Wanderers FC ride an undefeated streak into Saturday's match against York United FC.
Featuring the Canadian Premier League’s top goal scorer, HFX Wanderers FC are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, that has rocketed them from the bottom of the table to within four points of 4th place York United FC. Having just put themselves above the playoff line, York is on a four-game unbeaten stretch of their own and play host to the Wanderers for the fourth of five matches this season.

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. York Unite FC Online:

Match Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wanderers forward João Morelli has deposited 11 goals in 14 appearances this season, including a league-high four goals from the penalty spot. Three of those four penalties have come in the last two matches, and in the last contest against York, the 25-year-old Brazilian posted two PK’s in a three-minute span helping HFX earn a 3-3 home draw.

York United has posted back-to-back clean sheets against Atlético Ottawa and Forge FC, knocking the defending CPL Champions Forge out of the 4th and final playoff spot.

Nathan Ingham, in his third CPL season, has pitched four shutouts this season giving him 12 in 48 starts for York. United has only suffered one loss in their last nine matches and are amid five consecutive home games, all of which are against teams currently on the outside of the playoff bubble.

Wanderers have not lost since dropping a 2-1 result at home against Ottawa on August 14th, the only loss for HFX away from home since the season-opening CPL bubble in Winnipeg.

In the three previous matches between these squads, York have managed the only win in this series defeating HFX 3-2 back on August 7th. Wanderers have owned the possession advantage in all three previous matches but have twice yielded goals in the 90th minute or later.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

HFX Wanderers vs York United FC

TV CHANNEL: Fox Soccer Plus
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
