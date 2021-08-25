How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs York United FC

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Canadian Premier League started the season in a pandemic bubble in Winnipeg, so York United FC will host just their second home match of the season Wednesday against HFX Wanderers FC.
They dropped their first home content 1-0 against Forge FC, but they beat the Wanderers 3-2 on the road two weeks ago.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 25, 2021
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus
York United FC have won three of their last five matches, while HFX Wanderers FC brings with them league-leading scorer João Morelli.
The Wanderers have played 10 consecutive one-goal games and have only allowed more than two goals once in 2021, in their loss to York United FC.
