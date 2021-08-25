How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs York United FC

August 25, 2021
How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. York United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

York United FC steps onto their home pitch against HFX Wanderers FC in search of their first home win of the season.
Author:

The Canadian Premier League started the season in a pandemic bubble in Winnipeg, so York United FC will host just their second home match of the season Wednesday against HFX Wanderers FC.

They dropped their first home content 1-0 against Forge FC, but they beat the Wanderers 3-2 on the road two weeks ago.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

York United FC have won three of their last five matches, while HFX Wanderers FC brings with them league-leading scorer João Morelli.

The Wanderers have played 10 consecutive one-goal games and have only allowed more than two goals once in 2021, in their loss to York United FC.

