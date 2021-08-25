How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs York United FC

York United FC steps onto their home pitch against HFX Wanderers FC in search of their first home win of the season.

The Canadian Premier League started the season in a pandemic bubble in Winnipeg, so York United FC will host just their second home match of the season Wednesday against HFX Wanderers FC.

They dropped their first home content 1-0 against Forge FC, but they beat the Wanderers 3-2 on the road two weeks ago.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

York United FC have won three of their last five matches, while HFX Wanderers FC brings with them league-leading scorer João Morelli.

The Wanderers have played 10 consecutive one-goal games and have only allowed more than two goals once in 2021, in their loss to York United FC.

