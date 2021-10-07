    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Honduras at Costa Rica in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Honduras and Costa Rica both look for a win and three points when they battle Thursday night.
    Author:

    Honduras heads to Costa Rica needing its first win in the final round as badly as Costa Rica does to qualifying for the World Cup. 

    How to Watch: Honduras vs. Costa Rica

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live stream Costa Rica at Honduras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first set of three matches, the Costa Ricans finished with two draws and a loss to earn two points and put them in a tie with Honduras and El Salvador in the standings. All three of those countries are currently three points behind the United States, Canada and Panama.

    Costa Rica tied Panama and Jamaica but lost to Mexico. The team was only able to score two total goals in its first three matches.

    Honduras is in the same spot as Costa Rica with two ties and a loss. The team dropped its third match against the Americans after playing Canada and El Salvador to draws.

    Honduras also only scored two goals in those three matches but gave up five goals, four of which were against the USA. 

    Honduras will finish this group of matches on the road against Mexico and at home against Jamaica.

    This match is huge for both countries but more so for Honduras as it cannot afford to drop another match after losing to the USA on home soil earlier in qualifying.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Costa Rica at Honduras

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

    2 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Tomball vs. Klein Collins

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Costa Rica

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881693
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Wild

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy