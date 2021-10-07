Honduras and Costa Rica both look for a win and three points when they battle Thursday night.

Honduras heads to Costa Rica needing its first win in the final round as badly as Costa Rica does to qualifying for the World Cup.

How to Watch: Honduras vs. Costa Rica

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

In the first set of three matches, the Costa Ricans finished with two draws and a loss to earn two points and put them in a tie with Honduras and El Salvador in the standings. All three of those countries are currently three points behind the United States, Canada and Panama.

Costa Rica tied Panama and Jamaica but lost to Mexico. The team was only able to score two total goals in its first three matches.

Honduras is in the same spot as Costa Rica with two ties and a loss. The team dropped its third match against the Americans after playing Canada and El Salvador to draws.

Honduras also only scored two goals in those three matches but gave up five goals, four of which were against the USA.

Honduras will finish this group of matches on the road against Mexico and at home against Jamaica.

This match is huge for both countries but more so for Honduras as it cannot afford to drop another match after losing to the USA on home soil earlier in qualifying.

