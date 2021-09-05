September 5, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Dash at Orlando Pride: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orlando Pride looks to puts some separation between itself and the Houston Dash.
Author:

Currently, the Orlando Pride (6-6-5) hold the fifth seed in the NWSL, while the Houston Dash (6-3-7) are the eighth seed, which would put it out of the playoffs.

On Sunday, the Pride will look to create a larger buffer for itself in the playoff race, while the Dash look to inch closer to one of the six berths.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 5, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream the Houston Dash at Orlando Pride match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When these teams faced back in June, the Dash came away with a 2-1 victory.

The Dash are coming off of a 1-0 loss to OL Reign, while the Pride won its last match 1-0 over Gotham FC.

Orlando's Sydney Leroux is tied for second in the league in goals with seven, while Houston's Rachel Daly's three goals lead the Dash. Houston has scored 18 goals this year, while Orlando has 20.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
5
2021

Houston Dash at Orlando Pride

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
