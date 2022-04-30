How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin FC will take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday, April 30 in MLS. The game at BBVA Stadium gets underway at 1:30 PM ET on TUDN. Houston has 12 points, ranking 10th in the league. Austin FC has 17 points, and is second overall.
How to Watch Houston vs. Austin FC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Houston and Austin FC Stats
- Houston has scored 11 goals in 8 matches (11th in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded seven in 8 (seventh in league).
- Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (20 in 8 games), and Houston is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 8).
- Houston's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.
- Austin FC's goal differential is +13, which ranks first in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with four goals (on 11 shots) in eight league games.
- Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots, one per game) in eight league appearances.
- Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has two in eight games (13th in league).
Austin FC Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
San Jose
W 4-3
Home
4/16/2022
Portland
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-1
Away
4/30/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
DC United
-
Away
5/14/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Seattle
-
Home
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
DC United
W 3-2
Away
4/23/2022
Vancouver
W 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/8/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
5/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
5/18/2022
LAFC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)