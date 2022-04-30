Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) is hit by FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC will take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday, April 30 in MLS. The game at BBVA Stadium gets underway at 1:30 PM ET on TUDN. Houston has 12 points, ranking 10th in the league. Austin FC has 17 points, and is second overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Austin FC

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: BBVA Stadium

BBVA Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Austin FC Stats

Houston has scored 11 goals in 8 matches (11th in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded seven in 8 (seventh in league).

Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (20 in 8 games), and Houston is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 8).

Houston's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.

Austin FC's goal differential is +13, which ranks first in the league.

Houston Key Players

Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with four goals (on 11 shots) in eight league games.

Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots, one per game) in eight league appearances.

Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has two in eight games (13th in league).

Austin FC Key Players

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 San Jose W 4-3 Home 4/16/2022 Portland D 0-0 Home 4/23/2022 FC Dallas L 2-1 Away 4/30/2022 Austin FC - Home 5/7/2022 DC United - Away 5/14/2022 Nashville SC - Home 5/18/2022 Seattle - Home

Austin FC Schedule