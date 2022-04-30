Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) is hit by FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC will take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday, April 30 in MLS. The game at BBVA Stadium gets underway at 1:30 PM ET on TUDN. Houston has 12 points, ranking 10th in the league. Austin FC has 17 points, and is second overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Austin FC

Houston and Austin FC Stats

  • Houston has scored 11 goals in 8 matches (11th in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded seven in 8 (seventh in league).
  • Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (20 in 8 games), and Houston is ninth in goals conceded (nine in 8).
  • Houston's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.
  • Austin FC's goal differential is +13, which ranks first in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with four goals (on 11 shots) in eight league games.
  • Sebastian Ferreira is Houston's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on eight shots, one per game) in eight league appearances.
  • Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has two in eight games (13th in league).

Austin FC Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

San Jose

W 4-3

Home

4/16/2022

Portland

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-1

Away

4/30/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

DC United

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Seattle

-

Home

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

DC United

W 3-2

Away

4/23/2022

Vancouver

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/8/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

5/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

5/18/2022

LAFC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

