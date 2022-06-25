How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chicago Fire takes on Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday, June 25. The two MLS clubs will face off at 8:00 PM ET. Houston is currently 19th in the league in points, with 18. Chicago is 28th, with 14.
How to Watch Houston vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Houston and Chicago Stats
- Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Chicago is 16th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- Chicago is 28th in MLS in goals scored (14 in 15 matches), and Houston is 13th in goals allowed (19 in 15).
- Houston's goal differential is -1, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Chicago's goal differential (-6) is 22nd in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Houston is led by Sebastian Ferreira, who has six goals (on 15 shots) in 14 league games.
- Ferreira has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has three (on six chances created) in 14 league appearances.
Chicago Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-0
Away
5/28/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 3-0
Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
-
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
-
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Away
5/28/2022
Toronto FC
L 3-2
Away
6/18/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Houston
-
Away
6/29/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
7/3/2022
San Jose
-
Away
7/9/2022
Columbus
-
Home
How To Watch
June
25
2022
Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)