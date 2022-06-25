May 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) celebrates with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) after scoring a goal against the Toronto FC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire takes on Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday, June 25. The two MLS clubs will face off at 8:00 PM ET. Houston is currently 19th in the league in points, with 18. Chicago is 28th, with 14.

How to Watch Houston vs. Chicago

Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

TUDN Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and Chicago Stats

Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Chicago is 16th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

Chicago is 28th in MLS in goals scored (14 in 15 matches), and Houston is 13th in goals allowed (19 in 15).

Houston's goal differential is -1, which ranks 15th in the league.

Chicago's goal differential (-6) is 22nd in the league.

Houston Key Players

Houston is led by Sebastian Ferreira, who has six goals (on 15 shots) in 14 league games.

Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has three (on six chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Los Angeles W 3-0 Away 5/28/2022 Real Salt Lake L 3-0 Away 6/18/2022 Orlando City SC L 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Chicago - Home 6/29/2022 Portland - Away 7/3/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 7/9/2022 FC Dallas - Home

