How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) celebrates with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) after scoring a goal against the Toronto FC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire takes on Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday, June 25. The two MLS clubs will face off at 8:00 PM ET. Houston is currently 19th in the league in points, with 18. Chicago is 28th, with 14.

How to Watch Houston vs. Chicago

Houston and Chicago Stats

  • Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Chicago is 16th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • Chicago is 28th in MLS in goals scored (14 in 15 matches), and Houston is 13th in goals allowed (19 in 15).
  • Houston's goal differential is -1, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • Chicago's goal differential (-6) is 22nd in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Houston is led by Sebastian Ferreira, who has six goals (on 15 shots) in 14 league games.
  • Ferreira has six goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Houston's leader in assists is Adam Lundqvist, who has three (on six chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Chicago Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-0

Away

5/28/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 3-0

Away

6/18/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Chicago

-

Home

6/29/2022

Portland

-

Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Away

5/28/2022

Toronto FC

L 3-2

Away

6/18/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Houston

-

Away

6/29/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/9/2022

Columbus

-

Home

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
