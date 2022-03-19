How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will meet at BBVA Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 19 at 8:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston is 19th in the league in points, with four. Colorado is ninth, with six.
How to Watch Houston vs. Colorado
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and Colorado Stats
- Houston is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (two in 3 matches), and Colorado is 10th in goals conceded (three in 3).
- Colorado is scoring 1.7 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Houston is giving up 0.7 per game (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is 14th in the league, at 0.
- Colorado is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +2.
Houston Key Players
- Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer this year, with two goals in three games (seventh in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Houston is Thorleifur Ulfarsson, who has zero goals in three games.
- Houston's leader in assists is Sebastian Ferreira, who has one in three games (13th in league).
Colorado Key Players
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 0-0
Home
3/5/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Vancouver
W 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/2/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
4/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
4/16/2022
Portland
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
LAFC
L 3-0
Away
3/5/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 3-0
Home
3/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Houston
-
Away
4/2/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
4/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
4/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Colorado Rapids at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
