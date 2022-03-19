Mar 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) celebrates the victory with fans after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will meet at BBVA Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 19 at 8:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston is 19th in the league in points, with four. Colorado is ninth, with six.

How to Watch Houston vs. Colorado

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: BBVA Stadium

BBVA Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Colorado Stats

Houston is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (two in 3 matches), and Colorado is 10th in goals conceded (three in 3).

Colorado is scoring 1.7 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Houston is giving up 0.7 per game (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, Houston is 14th in the league, at 0.

Colorado is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +2.

Houston Key Players

Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer this year, with two goals in three games (seventh in league).

The second-leading scorer for Houston is Thorleifur Ulfarsson, who has zero goals in three games.

Houston's leader in assists is Sebastian Ferreira, who has one in three games (13th in league).

Colorado Key Players

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Real Salt Lake D 0-0 Home 3/5/2022 Sporting Kansas City L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Vancouver W 2-1 Home 3/19/2022 Colorado - Home 4/2/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 4/9/2022 San Jose - Home 4/16/2022 Portland - Home

Colorado Schedule