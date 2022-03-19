Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) celebrates the victory with fans after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will meet at BBVA Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 19 at 8:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston is 19th in the league in points, with four. Colorado is ninth, with six.

How to Watch Houston vs. Colorado

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Colorado Stats

  • Houston is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (two in 3 matches), and Colorado is 10th in goals conceded (three in 3).
  • Colorado is scoring 1.7 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Houston is giving up 0.7 per game (third in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is 14th in the league, at 0.
  • Colorado is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +2.

Houston Key Players

  • Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer this year, with two goals in three games (seventh in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Houston is Thorleifur Ulfarsson, who has zero goals in three games.
  • Houston's leader in assists is Sebastian Ferreira, who has one in three games (13th in league).

Colorado Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 0-0

Home

3/5/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Vancouver

W 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/2/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

4/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

4/16/2022

Portland

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

LAFC

L 3-0

Away

3/5/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 3-0

Home

3/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Houston

-

Away

4/2/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

4/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

4/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Colorado Rapids at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

