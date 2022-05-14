Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) dribbles the ball away from D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) dribbles the ball away from D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo takes on Nashville SC at BBVA Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Nashville SC is currently 12th overall in the league in points, with 15. Houston is 19th, with 12.

How to Watch Houston vs. Nashville SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Nashville SC Stats

  • Nashville SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Houston is 13th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
  • Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per match (15th in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up one per game (seventh in league).
  • Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is 13th in the league, at -1.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leading scorer this year, with three goals in 10 games (24th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is Hany Mukhtar, who has two goals in 10 games.
  • Nashville SC's leader in assists is Randall Leal, who has two in 10 games (21st in league).

Houston Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Home

5/8/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/18/2022

Montreal

-

Home

5/21/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

5/28/2022

Colorado

-

Away

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-1

Away

4/30/2022

Austin FC

L 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

DC United

L 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/22/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

5/28/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) dribbles the ball away from D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Athletics

By Nick Crain30 seconds ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Marriage: D.C Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago0048043949h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy