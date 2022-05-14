Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) dribbles the ball away from D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo takes on Nashville SC at BBVA Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Nashville SC is currently 12th overall in the league in points, with 15. Houston is 19th, with 12.

How to Watch Houston vs. Nashville SC

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and Nashville SC Stats

Nashville SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Houston is 13th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).

Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per match (15th in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up one per game (seventh in league).

Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Houston is 13th in the league, at -1.

Nashville SC Key Players

C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leading scorer this year, with three goals in 10 games (24th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is Hany Mukhtar, who has two goals in 10 games.

Nashville SC's leader in assists is Randall Leal, who has two in 10 games (21st in league).

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Los Angeles L 1-0 Away 5/1/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Home 5/8/2022 Real Salt Lake W 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Houston - Away 5/18/2022 Montreal - Home 5/21/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 5/28/2022 Colorado - Away

