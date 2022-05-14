Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston Dynamo takes on Nashville SC at BBVA Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Nashville SC is currently 12th overall in the league in points, with 15. Houston is 19th, with 12.
How to Watch Houston vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and Nashville SC Stats
- Nashville SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Houston is 13th defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
- Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per match (15th in MLS), and Nashville SC is giving up one per game (seventh in league).
- Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is 13th in the league, at -1.
Nashville SC Key Players
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leading scorer this year, with three goals in 10 games (24th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is Hany Mukhtar, who has two goals in 10 games.
- Nashville SC's leader in assists is Randall Leal, who has two in 10 games (21st in league).
Houston Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Home
5/8/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/18/2022
Montreal
-
Home
5/21/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
5/28/2022
Colorado
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-1
Away
4/30/2022
Austin FC
L 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
DC United
L 2-0
Away
5/14/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/22/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
5/28/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
