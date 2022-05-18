Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC visits Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Houston is 13th overall in the league in points, with 15. Seattle is 24th, with 10.
How to Watch Houston vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
Houston and Seattle Stats
- Houston is scoring 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.6 per match (14th in league).
- Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Houston is 11th defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is 10th in the league, at +1.
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 18th in the league, at -2.
Houston Key Players
- Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with five goals (on 14 shots) in 11 league games.
- Adam Lundqvist has three assists in 11 games -- No. 1 on Houston, and 15th in the league.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Austin FC
L 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
DC United
L 2-0
Away
5/14/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-0
Home
5/18/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/22/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
5/28/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
San Jose
L 4-3
Away
5/7/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-0
Away
5/15/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 3-1
Home
5/18/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
5/29/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
6/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
