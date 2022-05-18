Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) walk to the locker room following a 3-1 victory against the Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC visits Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Houston is 13th overall in the league in points, with 15. Seattle is 24th, with 10.

How to Watch Houston vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Seattle Stats

  • Houston is scoring 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.6 per match (14th in league).
  • Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Houston is 11th defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is 10th in the league, at +1.
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 18th in the league, at -2.

Houston Key Players

  • Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with five goals (on 14 shots) in 11 league games.
  • Adam Lundqvist has three assists in 11 games -- No. 1 on Houston, and 15th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Austin FC

L 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

DC United

L 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-0

Home

5/18/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/22/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

5/28/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

6/18/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

San Jose

L 4-3

Away

5/7/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-0

Away

5/15/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 3-1

Home

5/18/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

6/14/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) walk to the locker room following a 3-1 victory against the Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
