Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Seattle Sounders FC visits Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Houston is 13th overall in the league in points, with 15. Seattle is 24th, with 10.

How to Watch Houston vs. Seattle

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston and Seattle Stats

Houston is scoring 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and Seattle is giving up 1.6 per match (14th in league).

Seattle is 19th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Houston is 11th defensively (1.2 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, Houston is 10th in the league, at +1.

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 18th in the league, at -2.

Houston Key Players

Darwin Quintero is Houston's leading scorer, with five goals (on 14 shots) in 11 league games.

Adam Lundqvist has three assists in 11 games -- No. 1 on Houston, and 15th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Austin FC L 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 DC United L 2-0 Away 5/14/2022 Nashville SC W 2-0 Home 5/18/2022 Seattle - Home 5/22/2022 Los Angeles - Away 5/28/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away 6/18/2022 Orlando City SC - Away

Seattle Schedule