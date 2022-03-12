How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday will see Houston Dynamo playing Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 6:30 PM ET from BBVA Stadium, broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has one point, ranking 20th in the league. Vancouver has one point, and is 23rd overall.
How to Watch Houston vs. Vancouver
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stadium: BBVA Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Houston and Vancouver Stats
- Houston averaged 1.1 goals per match last season (24th in MLS), and Vancouver allowed 1.4 (13th in league).
- Vancouver scored 1.3 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and Houston allowed 1.6 (17th in league).
- Houston was 23rd in the league in goal differential last season, at -18.
- Vancouver had a goal differential of -2 last season, 17th in the league.
Houston Key Players
- Fafa Picault scored 11 goals in 31 games last season.
- Tyler Pasher had four goals (in 19 league games).
- Picault registered four assists last season.
Vancouver Key Players
- Brian White scored 12 goals in 35 games last season (13th in league).
- Cristian Dajome contributed 11 goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 34 league appearances.
- White contributed five assists (31st in league) last season.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 0-0
Home
3/5/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
3/19/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/2/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
4/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Columbus
L 4-0
Away
3/5/2022
NYCFC
D 0-0
Home
3/12/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/20/2022
LAFC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
4/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)