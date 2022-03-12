Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; A young fan gets an autograph from Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson (26) as he leave the pitch after the game against the Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will see Houston Dynamo playing Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 6:30 PM ET from BBVA Stadium, broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has one point, ranking 20th in the league. Vancouver has one point, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Vancouver

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stadium: BBVA Stadium

Houston and Vancouver Stats

Houston averaged 1.1 goals per match last season (24th in MLS), and Vancouver allowed 1.4 (13th in league).

Vancouver scored 1.3 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and Houston allowed 1.6 (17th in league).

Houston was 23rd in the league in goal differential last season, at -18.

Vancouver had a goal differential of -2 last season, 17th in the league.

Houston Key Players

Fafa Picault scored 11 goals in 31 games last season.

Tyler Pasher had four goals (in 19 league games).

Picault registered four assists last season.

Vancouver Key Players

Brian White scored 12 goals in 35 games last season (13th in league).

Cristian Dajome contributed 11 goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 34 league appearances.

White contributed five assists (31st in league) last season.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Real Salt Lake D 0-0 Home 3/5/2022 Sporting Kansas City L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Vancouver - Home 3/19/2022 Colorado - Home 4/2/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 4/9/2022 San Jose - Home

Vancouver Schedule