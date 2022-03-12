Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; A young fan gets an autograph from Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson (26) as he leave the pitch after the game against the Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; A young fan gets an autograph from Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson (26) as he leave the pitch after the game against the Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will see Houston Dynamo playing Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 6:30 PM ET from BBVA Stadium, broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Houston currently has one point, ranking 20th in the league. Vancouver has one point, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Houston vs. Vancouver

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Stadium: BBVA Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston and Vancouver Stats

  • Houston averaged 1.1 goals per match last season (24th in MLS), and Vancouver allowed 1.4 (13th in league).
  • Vancouver scored 1.3 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and Houston allowed 1.6 (17th in league).
  • Houston was 23rd in the league in goal differential last season, at -18.
  • Vancouver had a goal differential of -2 last season, 17th in the league.

Houston Key Players

  • Fafa Picault scored 11 goals in 31 games last season.
  • Tyler Pasher had four goals (in 19 league games).
  • Picault registered four assists last season.

Vancouver Key Players

  • Brian White scored 12 goals in 35 games last season (13th in league).
  • Cristian Dajome contributed 11 goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 34 league appearances.
  • White contributed five assists (31st in league) last season.

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 0-0

Home

3/5/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

3/19/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/2/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

4/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Columbus

L 4-0

Away

3/5/2022

NYCFC

D 0-0

Home

3/12/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/20/2022

LAFC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

4/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Stars

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy