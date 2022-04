How to Watch the 2022 World Cup: Full TV Schedule, Dates, Times

The field for the 2022 World Cup is set. All that’s left is waiting for the matches to begin—but at least now we know when and how to watch them.

Fox released the full schedule for this year’s World Cup, which is set to kick off on Nov. 21 in Qatar. Group stage will run from then until Dec. 2, with the knockout stage beginning on Dec. 3. The quarterfinals will be held on Dec. 9 and 10, followed by the semifinals on Dec. 13 and 14. The third-place match is scheduled for Dec. 17, with the final taking place on Dec. 18 in Lusail.

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup below, complete with start times and channels.

All times Eastern.

Group stage

Monday, Nov. 21

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands, 5 a.m., FOX

Group B: England vs. IR Iran, 8 a.m., FS1

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., FOX

Group B: USA vs. European playoff winner, 2 p.m., FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Araba, 5 a.m., FS1

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m., FS1

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m., FOX

Group D: France vs. Intercontinental playoff winner 1, 2 p.m., FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m., FS1

Group E: Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1

Group E: Spain vs. Intercontinental playoff winner 2, 11 a.m., FOX

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m., FOX

Thursday, Nov. 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m., FS1

Group H: Uruguay vs. Korea Republic, 8 a.m., FS1

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m., FOX

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m., FOX

Friday, Nov. 25

Group B: European playoff winner vs. IR Iran, 5 a.m., FS1

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m., FS1

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., FOX

Group B: England vs. USA, 2 p.m., FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. Intercontinental playoff winner 1, 5 a.m., FS1

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m., FS1

Group D: France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m., FS1

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Japan vs. Intercontinental playoff winner 2, 5 a.m., FS1

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m., FS1

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m., FS1

Group E: Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m., FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m., FS1

Group H: Korea Republic vs. Ghana, 8 a.m., FS1

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., FOX

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m., FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m., FOX

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m., FS1

Group B: IR Iran vs. USA, 2 p.m., FOX

Group B: European playoff winner vs. England, 2 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group D: Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m., FOX

Group D: Intercontinental playoff winner 1 vs. Denmark, 10 a.m., FS1

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m., FOX

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., FOX

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m., FS1

Group E: Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m., FOX

Group E: Intercontinental playoff winner 2 vs. Germany, 2 p.m., FS1

Friday, Dec. 2

Group H: Korea Republic vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., FOX

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m., FOX

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., FS1

Knockout stage

Round of 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 10 a.m., FOX

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 2 p.m., FOX

Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, 10 a.m., FS1

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 2 p.m., FS1

Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 10 a.m., FOX

Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 2 p.m., FOX

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 10 a.m., FOX

Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, 2 p.m., FOX

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal match 1, 10 a.m., FOX

Quarterfinal match 2, 2 p.m., FOX

Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal match 3, 10 a.m., FOX

Quarterfinal match 4, 2 p.m., FOX

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinals match 1, 2 p.m., FOX

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinals match 2, 2 p.m., FOX

Third place match

Saturday, Dec. 17

Third place match, 10 a.m., FOX

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

World Cup final, 10 a.m., FOX

More Soccer Coverage: