Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

On Saturday, Hungary and England will meet in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will play at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network from Puskas Arena.

How to Watch Hungary vs. England

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Puskas Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Hungary and England Stats

  • In the World Cup qualifying cycle, Hungary put up 19 goals in 10 matches, and England gave up three.
  • England was first in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (39 overall, 3.9 per game), and Hungary was 31st in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (13 overall, 1.3 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Hungary was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +6.
  • England outscored opponents 39-3, and its +36 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked first.

Hungary Players to Watch

  • In World Cup qualifying, Adam Szalai had three goals (in seven matches) and one assist for Hungary.
  • Daniel Gazdag scored three goals for Hungary in World Cup qualifying.
  • Gazdag has seven goals and one assist in 14 games for Philadelphia Union in MLS.
  • Nemanja Nikolic contributed one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.
  • Roland Sallai scored three goals for Hungary in World Cup qualifying.
  • In 31 matches for SC Freiburg (Bundesliga) last season, Sallai had four goals and four assists.

England Players to Watch

  • Harry Kane played 10 matches in England's most recent World Cup qualifying, racking up 12 goals and two assists.
  • Tottenham Hotspur's Kane played 37 Premier League games, and he tallied 17 goals (fourth) with 10 assists.
  • Raheem Sterling registered two goals and two assists in nine games for England in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Sterling piled up 13 goals (10th) and added five assists in 37 matches for Manchester City (Premier League).
  • Phil Foden compiled four assists for England in the most recent World Cup qualifiers, but he didn't find the back of the net.
  • Manchester City's offense was aided by Foden, who posted nine goals with five assists in 33 matches in the Premier League.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying campaign (over seven matches played), Jesse Lingard racked up two goals and two assists for England.
  • Manchester United's Lingard delivered two goals without an assist in 32 Premier League matches.

Hungary Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

England

June 4

-

Home

Italy

June 7

-

Away

Germany

June 11

-

Home

England

June 14

-

Away

England Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Hungary

June 4

-

Away

Germany

June 7

-

Away

Italy

June 11

-

Home

Hungary

June 14

-

Home

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Hungary vs. England

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas51 seconds ago
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs51 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Hungary vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown51 seconds ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Southeast Missouri State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar51 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Nations League

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy