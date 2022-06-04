Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

On Saturday, Hungary and England will meet in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will play at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network from Puskas Arena.

How to Watch Hungary vs. England

Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Puskas Arena

Hungary and England Stats

In the World Cup qualifying cycle, Hungary put up 19 goals in 10 matches, and England gave up three.

England was first in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (39 overall, 3.9 per game), and Hungary was 31st in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (13 overall, 1.3 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Hungary was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +6.

England outscored opponents 39-3, and its +36 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked first.

Hungary Players to Watch

In World Cup qualifying, Adam Szalai had three goals (in seven matches) and one assist for Hungary.

Daniel Gazdag scored three goals for Hungary in World Cup qualifying.

Gazdag has seven goals and one assist in 14 games for Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Nemanja Nikolic contributed one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.

Roland Sallai scored three goals for Hungary in World Cup qualifying.

In 31 matches for SC Freiburg (Bundesliga) last season, Sallai had four goals and four assists.

England Players to Watch

Harry Kane played 10 matches in England's most recent World Cup qualifying, racking up 12 goals and two assists.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kane played 37 Premier League games, and he tallied 17 goals (fourth) with 10 assists.

Raheem Sterling registered two goals and two assists in nine games for England in the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sterling piled up 13 goals (10th) and added five assists in 37 matches for Manchester City (Premier League).

Phil Foden compiled four assists for England in the most recent World Cup qualifiers, but he didn't find the back of the net.

Manchester City's offense was aided by Foden, who posted nine goals with five assists in 33 matches in the Premier League.

In the last World Cup qualifying campaign (over seven matches played), Jesse Lingard racked up two goals and two assists for England.

Manchester United's Lingard delivered two goals without an assist in 32 Premier League matches.

Hungary Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away England June 4 - Home Italy June 7 - Away Germany June 11 - Home England June 14 - Away

England Schedule