Hungary vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Hungary vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Germany hits the pitch against Hungary at Puskas Arena on Saturday, June 11. The two teams will square off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Hungary vs. Germany

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Puskas Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hungary and Germany Stats

  • Hungary has scored two goals in two games in this tournament (29th in UEFA Nations League), and Germany has allowed two goals in two games (13th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Hungary scored 19 goals (1.9 per game) and Germany gave up four goals (0.4 per game).
  • Germany is 29th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (two overall, 1.0 per game), and Hungary is 13th in goals conceded (two overall, 1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Germany scored 36 goals (3.6 per game) and Hungary gave up 13 goals (1.3 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Hungary is 25th in the UEFA Nations League at even (and was +6 in its World Cup qualification cycle).
  • In terms of goal differential, Germany is 25th in the UEFA Nations League at even. It was +32 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Hungary Players to Watch

  • Dominik Szoboszlai has one goal (no assists) for Hungary in this competition, and had two goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • In 34 matches for RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) last season, Szoboszlai had six goals and eight assists.
  • Adam Szalai had three goals and one assist for Hungary in World Cup qualifying.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Daniel Gazdag had three goals.
  • Gazdag has seven goals and one assist in 14 games for Philadelphia Union in MLS.
  • Hungary's Nemanja Nikolic had one goal and two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Roland Sallai had three goals.
  • Sallai had four goals and four assists in 31 games for SC Freiburg last season in the Bundesliga.

Germany Players to Watch

  • Joshua Kimmich has one goal and one assist for Germany in this competition. In World Cup qualifying, he recorded one assist (zero goals) .
  • Bayern Munich's Kimmich participated in 28 Bundesliga matches, registering three goals and 11 assists.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Germany's Leon Goretzka tallied one goal and six assists.
  • With three goals and three assists in 20 matches for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga), Goretzka was a key part of the team's offense.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Leroy Sane had four goals and two assists.
  • With seven goals and eight assists in 32 Bundesliga games, Sane was a key piece of Bayern Munich's scoring attack.
  • Germany's Marco Reus produced two goals with four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In 29 Bundesliga games, Borussia Dortmund's Reus gave the offense a lift with nine goals and 11 assists.
  • In this tournament, Timo Werner has recorded one assist, while picking up five goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
  • Chelsea FC's offense was helped by Werner, who compiled four goals with one assist in 28 Premier League games.

Hungary Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

England

June 4

W 1-0

Home

Italy

June 7

L 2-1

Away

Germany

June 11

-

Home

England

June 14

-

Away

Germany

September 23

-

Away

Italy

September 26

-

Home

Germany Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Italy

June 4

D 1-1

Away

England

June 7

D 1-1

Home

Hungary

June 11

-

Away

Italy

June 14

-

Home

Hungary

September 23

-

Home

England

September 26

-

Away

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Hungary vs. Germany

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
