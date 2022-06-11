Hungary vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Germany hits the pitch against Hungary at Puskas Arena on Saturday, June 11. The two teams will square off at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Hungary vs. Germany

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Puskas Arena

Puskas Arena

Hungary and Germany Stats

Hungary has scored two goals in two games in this tournament (29th in UEFA Nations League), and Germany has allowed two goals in two games (13th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Hungary scored 19 goals (1.9 per game) and Germany gave up four goals (0.4 per game).

Germany is 29th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (two overall, 1.0 per game), and Hungary is 13th in goals conceded (two overall, 1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Germany scored 36 goals (3.6 per game) and Hungary gave up 13 goals (1.3 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Hungary is 25th in the UEFA Nations League at even (and was +6 in its World Cup qualification cycle).

In terms of goal differential, Germany is 25th in the UEFA Nations League at even. It was +32 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Hungary Players to Watch

Dominik Szoboszlai has one goal (no assists) for Hungary in this competition, and had two goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.

In 34 matches for RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) last season, Szoboszlai had six goals and eight assists.

Adam Szalai had three goals and one assist for Hungary in World Cup qualifying.

In World Cup qualifying, Daniel Gazdag had three goals.

Gazdag has seven goals and one assist in 14 games for Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Hungary's Nemanja Nikolic had one goal and two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Roland Sallai had three goals.

Sallai had four goals and four assists in 31 games for SC Freiburg last season in the Bundesliga.

Germany Players to Watch

Joshua Kimmich has one goal and one assist for Germany in this competition. In World Cup qualifying, he recorded one assist (zero goals) .

Bayern Munich's Kimmich participated in 28 Bundesliga matches, registering three goals and 11 assists.

In World Cup qualifiers, Germany's Leon Goretzka tallied one goal and six assists.

With three goals and three assists in 20 matches for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga), Goretzka was a key part of the team's offense.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Leroy Sane had four goals and two assists.

With seven goals and eight assists in 32 Bundesliga games, Sane was a key piece of Bayern Munich's scoring attack.

Germany's Marco Reus produced two goals with four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In 29 Bundesliga games, Borussia Dortmund's Reus gave the offense a lift with nine goals and 11 assists.

In this tournament, Timo Werner has recorded one assist, while picking up five goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Chelsea FC's offense was helped by Werner, who compiled four goals with one assist in 28 Premier League games.

Hungary Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away England June 4 W 1-0 Home Italy June 7 L 2-1 Away Germany June 11 - Home England June 14 - Away Germany September 23 - Away Italy September 26 - Home

Germany Schedule