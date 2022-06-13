Iceland vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

On Monday, Iceland and Israel will face off in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network from Laugardalsvollur.

How to Watch Iceland vs. Israel

Match Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Laugardalsvollur

Laugardalsvollur Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iceland and Israel Stats

Iceland has scored three goals in two matches in this tournament (26th in UEFA Nations League), and Israel has conceded three goals in two games (18th in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Iceland scored 12 goals (1.2 per game) and Israel allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game).

In the UEFA Nations League, Israel has put up four goals in two matches (16th in league), and Iceland has conceded three in two games (18th). In World Cup qualifying, Israel scored 23 goals (2.3 per game) and Iceland allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game).

Iceland's goal difference (0) is 25th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -6 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Israel's goal difference (+1) ranks 17th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +2 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Iceland Players to Watch

Hordur Magnusson has one assist for Iceland in this competition (no goals), and had one in World Cup qualifying (no goals).

Albert Gudmundsson had two goals and one assist for Iceland in World Cup qualifying.

In 14 matches for Genoa CFC (Serie A) last season, Gudmundsson scored one goal.

During World Cup qualifying, Andri Gudjohnsen had two goals.

Iceland's Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Birkir Mar Saevarsson had one goal and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Israel Players to Watch

In World Cup qualifiers, Israel's Eran Zahavi piled up eight goals and two assists.

During World Cup qualifiers, Munas Dabbur recorded six goals with one assist.

Dabbur was an important part of TSG Hoffenheim's offense in 32 Bundesliga matches, providing three goals and three assists.

In the current competition, Israel's Manor Solomon has recorded two goals and one assist, and he had two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the most recent qualification cycle for the World Cup, Dor Peretz compiled three goals and one assist.

Peretz didn't score a goal in 34 games for Venezia FC (Serie A), but he did provide one assist.

Iceland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Israel June 2 D 2-2 Away Albania June 6 D 1-1 Home Israel June 13 - Home Albania September 27 - Away

Israel Schedule