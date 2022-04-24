Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) hugs defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) after scoring a goal in the second half against the Miami FC at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Espada-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will play at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami CF has seven points, ranking 25th in the league. Atlanta United FC has 11 points, and is 11th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC Stats

  • Inter Miami CF has scored seven goals in 7 games (25th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC has conceded nine in 7 (11th in league).
  • Atlanta United FC is 18th in MLS in goals scored (nine in 7 matches), and Inter Miami CF is 24th in goals allowed (15 in 7).
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -8, which ranks 26th in the league.
  • Atlanta United FC is 12th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Leonardo Campana has four goals in seven games -- No. 1 on Inter Miami CF, and sixth in the league.
  • Gonzalo Higuain has two goals in five appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Inter Miami CF.
  • Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Higuain, who has one (on 12 chances created) in five league appearances.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Houston

L 3-1

Home

4/9/2022

New England

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/30/2022

New England

-

Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

5/14/2022

DC United

-

Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Charlotte FC

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 0-0

Home

4/24/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

4/30/2022

Montreal

-

Away

5/7/2022

Chicago

-

Home

5/15/2022

New England

-

Home

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

