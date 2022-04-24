How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will play at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami CF has seven points, ranking 25th in the league. Atlanta United FC has 11 points, and is 11th overall.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC Stats
- Inter Miami CF has scored seven goals in 7 games (25th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC has conceded nine in 7 (11th in league).
- Atlanta United FC is 18th in MLS in goals scored (nine in 7 matches), and Inter Miami CF is 24th in goals allowed (15 in 7).
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -8, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Atlanta United FC is 12th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Leonardo Campana has four goals in seven games -- No. 1 on Inter Miami CF, and sixth in the league.
- Gonzalo Higuain has two goals in five appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Inter Miami CF.
- Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Higuain, who has one (on 12 chances created) in five league appearances.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Houston
L 3-1
Home
4/9/2022
New England
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/30/2022
New England
-
Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
5/14/2022
DC United
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Charlotte FC
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 0-0
Home
4/24/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
4/30/2022
Montreal
-
Away
5/7/2022
Chicago
-
Home
5/15/2022
New England
-
Home
