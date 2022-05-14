Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United travels to meet Inter Miami CF in MLS at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, May 14. The two clubs will face off at 8:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. DC United has 12 points, ranking 18th in the league. Inter Miami CF has 10 points, and is 23rd overall.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF and DC United Stats
- DC United has scored 12 goals in 9 matches (15th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 19 in 10 (25th in league).
- Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and DC United is 13th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- DC United's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 27th in the league, at -10.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this season, with four goals in eight games (12th in league).
- Michael Estrada has three goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in seven league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Julian Gressel is DC United's leader in assists, with two (on 16 chances created) in nine league appearances.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
New England
W 3-2
Home
4/30/2022
Columbus
L 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Houston
W 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
5/18/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
5/21/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
5/28/2022
New York
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 2-1
Home
4/30/2022
New England
L 2-0
Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
DC United
-
Home
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
5/22/2022
New York
-
Home
5/28/2022
Portland
-
Home
How To Watch
May
14
2022
D.C. United at Inter Miami CF
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
