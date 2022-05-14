Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports

DC United travels to meet Inter Miami CF in MLS at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, May 14. The two clubs will face off at 8:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. DC United has 12 points, ranking 18th in the league. Inter Miami CF has 10 points, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Inter Miami CF and DC United Stats

  • DC United has scored 12 goals in 9 matches (15th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 19 in 10 (25th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF is 24th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per match), and DC United is 13th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • DC United's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 27th in the league, at -10.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this season, with four goals in eight games (12th in league).
  • Michael Estrada has three goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in seven league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Julian Gressel is DC United's leader in assists, with two (on 16 chances created) in nine league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

New England

W 3-2

Home

4/30/2022

Columbus

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Houston

W 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

5/18/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

5/21/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

5/28/2022

New York

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 2-1

Home

4/30/2022

New England

L 2-0

Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

DC United

-

Home

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

5/22/2022

New York

-

Home

5/28/2022

Portland

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

D.C. United at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



Soccer

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
